Gering PVC gets 16-0 win over Gordon after two innings of play

Gering Platte Valley Companies needed just two innings to earn a 16-0 win over Gordon on Tuesday in Gering.
Gering pitcher Anthony Walker opened the game fanning two Gordon batters before the game was delayed for about an hour because of lightning.
After the delay, Gering wasted no time getting their offense going led by Jack Franklin and Brady Radzymski scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first.
Franklin hit a grounder to bring in Quinton Janecek and Radzymski for the 2-0 lead.
Riley Hoke picked up two RBIs on a fly ball single to left field. Riley Schanaman and Franklin scored to give Gering PVC the 4-0 lead.
With Riley Gaudreault, Hoke and Walker on base, Adreick Conn smacked a single to right field scoring Gaudreault and Hoke. Gering led 6-0.
Conn and Walker piled two more runs on top on a single by Radzymski.
Schanaman picked up the second out of the inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Janecek for the 9-0 lead.
Franklin drove in Radzymski on a triple for the 10-0 lead.
With Gaudreault at bat, Franklin scored the 11th Gering run of the inning on a wild pitch.
After shutting down Gordon’s offense in the top of the second inning, Gering offense kept on rolling. Blake Greene put Gering up 12-0 on a Walker double.
With Tristan Strauch at the plate, Jarrod Beamon came in as a pinch runner for Walker. Beamon stole third base before scoring on a Gordon error to give Gering PVC the 13-0 lead.
Schanaman drove in Janecek on a grounder. Franklin followed up with a singled bringing Radzymski in to score for the 15-0 lead.
Gaudreault knocked in the final run on single to right field. Schanaman picked up the run on the play.
Franklin had two hits in three at bats with four RBIs and two runs. Radzymski was a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate picking up two RBIs and scoring three runs. Schanaman, Hoke and Conn each added two RBIs for Gering PVC. Gaudreault and Walker each scored a run and one RBI.
On the mound, Walker pitched two inning striking out two, and Franklin struck out three in one inning of work.
