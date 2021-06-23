Gering PVC shuts out Chadron, 12-0

Blake Green tossed a two-hitter and the Gering Platte Valley Companies senior legion baseball team registered a 4-inning, 12-0 win over Chadron FNBO Nationals Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park.
Gering coach Rick Kinnaman said his team played as well as they could in getting the win.
“This is as good as we have been at the plate,” Kinnaman said. “Blake was good on the mound. He hit bats and threw strikes and then we were very good at the plate.”
Gering registered 16 hits in the game despite it being called on the run tule. All nine batters got a hit in the contest as Jack Franklin had two hits with a double and triple. Riley Schanaman had three hits to lead the team with a double and three runs scored.
Also collecting two hits for PVC were Brady Radzymski, Riley Hoke, Tristan Strauch and Green.
“We attacked the ball today,” Kinnaman said. “We were very aggressive at the plate and that is the type of baseball we want to play with this group.”
Chadron coach Bruce Parrish said it was tough for his squad against a solid Gering squad. Parrish said his senior team is one or two years away.
“Gering is a good team. They have a nice little high school team going,” Parrish said. “Coaches have done a nice thing with that group and now they are being rewarded with wins.”
For Gering, it was the first time they were at home in 11 straight road games.
“First of all we are coming off a long road trip like 11 straight games on the road,” Kinnaman said. “It was good to get back home. The kids were really relaxed. Once it started, it just went through the entire lineup, one guy did it and then everybody started hitting the ball.”
Gering struck first with four in the first and then Chadron settled in a little bit. That was something that Parrish was proud to see from his squad.
“We are a year or two away,” he said. “We are working and we have to keep plugging. You have to see great teams like Gering to see how it is done.”
Radzymski started Gering’s first with a single followed by Schanaman registering a single that scored pinch-runner Camelo Timblin. Schanaman came in to score on a groundout for the 2-0 lead. Jack Franklin then makes it 3-0 as he scored Adreick Conn on a triple and Franklin scores on a single by Mason Brumbaugh.
Neither team scored in the second.
The third saw Greene reach on an error followed by Strauch getting a single. Gartner scored on a sacrifice fly and then Wiese scored two runs to make it 7-0 with a single.
Gering put the game in the fourth. Franklin led off with a double and scored on a throwing error for the 8-0 lead. Greene then doubles followed by Strauch getting a single. Radzymski recorded a double to score two runs to make it 10-0. Schanaman recorded a run-scoring double for the 11-0 lead. Hoke ended the game with a single that scored Schanaman with the game-ending run.
Gering will be back at home Thursday when they host Ogallala in a junior and senior doubleheader. Kinnaman said he expects Ogallala to be a tough opponent.
“I expect them to be tough,” he said. “They have been for years.”
Chadron 000 0 – 0 2 3
Gering PVC 403 5 – 12 16 0
WP – Blake Greene; LP – Dawson Dunbar.
2B – Gering (Jack Franklin, Blake Greene, Brady Radzymski, Riley Schanaman); Chadron (Cobie Bila).
3B – Gering (Jack Franklin).
Gering B&C earn walk-off win over Chadron
The Gering B&C Steele junior legion baseball team trailed Chadron 8-6 heading into the seventh inning, but managed three runs, including a walk-off single by Tanner Gartner to score Uriah Ybarra to give Gering a 9-8 win Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park.
The final inning was dramatic as Keagan Shifflet started the inning with a single followed by Keenan Allen getting a single. Pinch runner Ryan Johnston then scored on a ground out. Ybarra then singled in Allen to tie the game with just one out. After a strikeout, Gartner ended the game with a 2-out single for the win.
Chadron led 6-3 after four innings, scoring three times in the first, a single run in the second and twice in the fourth.
Gering had single runs in the first, third, and fourth. The fifth saw Gering tie the game at 6-6 with three runs, the big hit was a 2-out double by Chris Bliss to score the tying run of Creighton Beals to cut the lead to 6-5. Bliss later scored on an error to tie the game.
Chadron came back and scored two in the sixth as Brock Berry had a 2-out double to score two runs and the 8-6 lead.
Gering didn’t score in the bottom of the sixth and Chadron didn’t add any insurance runs in the top of the seventh setting up the crucial seventh inning.
Gering had 11 hits in the win. Beals, Allen, and Bliss each had two hits for the B&C. Bliss had two RBIs and two runs scored.
Chadron was led by Berry and Caden Buskirk each with two hits.
Chadron 310 202 0 – 8 7 7
Gering B&C 101 130 3 – 9 11 1
WP – Keagan Shifflet; LP Noah Brown.
2B – Gering (Chris Bliss), Chadron (Brock Berry).