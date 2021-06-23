Gering PVC shuts out Chadron, 12-0

For Gering, it was the first time they were at home in 11 straight road games.

“First of all we are coming off a long road trip like 11 straight games on the road,” Kinnaman said. “It was good to get back home. The kids were really relaxed. Once it started, it just went through the entire lineup, one guy did it and then everybody started hitting the ball.”

Gering struck first with four in the first and then Chadron settled in a little bit. That was something that Parrish was proud to see from his squad.

“We are a year or two away,” he said. “We are working and we have to keep plugging. You have to see great teams like Gering to see how it is done.”

Radzymski started Gering’s first with a single followed by Schanaman registering a single that scored pinch-runner Camelo Timblin. Schanaman came in to score on a groundout for the 2-0 lead. Jack Franklin then makes it 3-0 as he scored Adreick Conn on a triple and Franklin scores on a single by Mason Brumbaugh.

Neither team scored in the second.

The third saw Greene reach on an error followed by Strauch getting a single. Gartner scored on a sacrifice fly and then Wiese scored two runs to make it 7-0 with a single.