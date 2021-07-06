Gering PVC shuts out Sheridan County

The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior Legion baseball team shut out Sheridan County 12-0 Tuesday evening in a crucial Panhandle Conference baseball contest.
The win Tuesday for PVC keeps Gering in first place in the conference standings with their last conference contest Wednesday night when they host Bridgeport. A win Wednesday would give Gering at least a tie for the conference title with Alliance.
Gering coach Rick Kinnaman said that is key for this team to win those conference games.
“We only have one more conference game and if we can win that, the worse we can do is tie for the conference title, so that is important. That is definitely a positive,” he said. “We were able to work on some things tonight. It was good to see a lefty and it was good to see a guy that changed speeds and moved the ball around. He can be pretty effective, but we got on top of him, ran a little bit, and that is what we need to do.”
Tuesday night Gering did just enough to get the win, scoring twice in the first and 10 times in the second to get the win.
“We are pretty aggressive on the bases and we can be with older kids like we have,” Kinnaman said. “That is what we do.”
Sheridan County started the game with Jace Freeseman reaching on an error in the first inning and reached third after stealing second and advancing on a passed ball.
Gering scored twice in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead. Riley Schanaman started things with a one-out double followed by a single by Jack Franklin. Riley Hoke singled to score Schanaman and Franklin scored while stealing home after Hoke got stealing second for the 2-0 lead.
Gering PVC scored 10 runs on seven singles. Tristan Straugh started things with a walk and then scored on an error for the 3-0 lead. Schanaman singled with one out and scored on a Franklin single for a 4-0 lead.
Hoke walked to put two on and Adreick Conn singled to score to run runs to make it 6-0. Dalton Wiese had a run-scoring single to make it 7-0. Straugh followed by loading the bases scoring another run. Brady Radzymski singled to score another run to make it 9-0. Schanaman then reached base via a fielder’s choice that scored two runs to make it 11-0.
Franklin added another run to score Schanaman on a single for the 12-0. Run.
Sheridan County made a rally as Freeseman earned a 2-out single followed by a single by Aydon McDonald to put two on, but Harley Bayne lined out to stop the rally.
Gering didn’t score any runs in the third inning, but Wiese closed out the game in the fourth with three outs for the win.
Gering finished with 10 hits in the win to Sheridan County’s two. Franklin led the way with three hits, all singles, with two runs scored and two RBIs. Schanaman had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Conn also had two RBIs with a run scored, while Tristan Strauch had two runs scores.
Sheridan County had two hits in the third inning by Jace Freeseman and McDonald.
Gering seniors will face Bridgeport Wednesday evening in the final Panhandle Conference game at Oregon Trail Park before pacing Casper Friday in the final home contest.
“That is our final conference game and that is it for the juniors, too, before their Area Tournament starts Friday,” Kinnaman said. “Then we have Casper here on Friday and they are pretty salty.”
The junior game saw Sheridan County score 10 runs in the final three innings to topple Gering 12-9.
Gering led 4-2 after three innings when Sheridan County scored four times in the fourth for a 6-2 lead. Gering B&C came back with two runs to tie the game at 6-6. Sheridan County juniors came back to score one in the for a 7-6 lead on no hits.
Sheridan County answered with five runs in the sixth to lead 12-6 on five hits. Freeseman singled followed by Junebug Walking. Both runners scored after a double by Aydon McDonald to lead 9-6. Sheridan County scored two runs on a single by Johnny Ziller single and then scored another run to make it 12-6.
Gering scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth on just two hits, both singled by Barron Williams and Keenam Allen.
Gering finished with six hits while Sheridan County had 16 hits. Walking led the way with four hits with a double and three RBIs. Jace Freeseman had three hits with a double and three runs scored while Hunter McDonald had two hits with two runs scored.
Gering had six hits led by Tanner Gartner with two hits and four runs scored. Ryan Johnston had the only extra base hit for Gering with a double.
Senior Game
Sheridan County 000 0 – 0 2 3
Gering PVC 2(10)0 x – 12 10 1
WP – Dalton Wiese; LP – PJ Lynch.
2B – Gering (Riley Schanaman).
Junior Game
Sheridan County 002 415 – 12 18 6
Gering B&C Steele 103 203 – 9 6 3