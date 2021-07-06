Gering PVC shuts out Sheridan County

The Gering Platte Valley Companies senior Legion baseball team shut out Sheridan County 12-0 Tuesday evening in a crucial Panhandle Conference baseball contest.

The win Tuesday for PVC keeps Gering in first place in the conference standings with their last conference contest Wednesday night when they host Bridgeport. A win Wednesday would give Gering at least a tie for the conference title with Alliance.

Gering coach Rick Kinnaman said that is key for this team to win those conference games.

“We only have one more conference game and if we can win that, the worse we can do is tie for the conference title, so that is important. That is definitely a positive,” he said. “We were able to work on some things tonight. It was good to see a lefty and it was good to see a guy that changed speeds and moved the ball around. He can be pretty effective, but we got on top of him, ran a little bit, and that is what we need to do.”

Tuesday night Gering did just enough to get the win, scoring twice in the first and 10 times in the second to get the win.

“We are pretty aggressive on the bases and we can be with older kids like we have,” Kinnaman said. “That is what we do.”