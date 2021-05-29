Gering PVC splits games in PVC tourney

Gering Platte Valley Companies split its games in the first round of the Gering PVC Tournament on Saturday.
In the early game, Gering PVC had a four-run third inning en route to 6-0 win over Chadron.
PVC picked up two quick outs in the bottom of the third. That’s when their bats came alive.
Adreick Conn drove in Carmelo Timblin with a linedrive to leftfield.
Dalton Weise picked up two RBIs to give PVC the 3-0 lead. He hit a line drive to left field to bring in Conn and Mason Brumbaugh.
Keagan Shifflett came in to pinch run for Weise, and picked up a run on a Blake Greene grounder.
A single by Brady Radzymski drove in Greene and Tristan Strauch. Radzymski’s two-run single gave Gering PVC the 6-0 lead.
Weise pitched a complete game to get the shutout win. Weise struck out 11 Chadron batters and gave up only one walk.
Radzymksi led Gering PVC offensively. Radzymski was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Weise was 1-for-3 and had two RBIs.
Gering PVC had a 2-0 early lead against the Cornhusker FNBA Nationals, from North Platte, in the late game.
A Carsen Johnson run on a Jaylan Ruffin pop fly giving the Nationals the 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Riley Schanaman tied the game in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly. Radzymski scored on the play.
Schanaman accounted for another score in the fourth inning that gave Gering PVC the 2-1 lead.
It would be all North Platte the rest of the way. The Nationals scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to give them 5-2 lead.
North Platte scored five more in the seventh in the seventh to earn the 10-2 win.
Conn was 2-for-3 with an RBi to lead PVC, and Schanaman had one hit in one at bat with an RBI.
Schanaman took the loss from the rubber. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Gering PVC plays Casper, Wyoming, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
