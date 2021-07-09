Gering PVC sweeps doubleheader with Casper

The Gering PVC seniors swept its doubleheader with the Casper Crushers to improve their record to 26-8 for the season.
In game one, PVC held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
Gering’s bats came alive scoring eight runs to end the game 11-2.
Tristan Strauch hit a triple and Brady Radzymski drew a walk to put two on base to start the bottom of the fourth.
Riley Schanaman laid down a bunt to plate Strauch to up the Gering lead to 4-2.
Riley Hoke and Adreick Conn had back-to-back doubles in for three more runs. Hoke drove in one run and Conn’s double scored Jack Franklin and Hoke.
Conn scored a run on an error, and Brumbaugh added another on a Blake Greene flyball
Radzymski drove in Green and Strauch to close out the game with an 11-2 win after 4 1/2 innings of play.
Franklin was the winning pitcher with 4 1/2 innings work with four strikeouts. Hoke pitched one inning in relief striking out one.
Radzymski, Hoke and Conn each knocked in two runs to lead Gering in batting. Radzymski was 2-for-2, Hoke had one hit in three at-bats and Conn was 1-for-2 and drew a walk.
In game two, Gering used a consistent offense to earn an 11-3 win.
PVC scored two runs out of the gates. Hoke slapped a double to center field to drive in Radzymski and Schanaman for the 2-0 lead.
With a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, Gering had another big inning to close out the game early with an 11-3 win.
A Wiese double drove in Hoke for the first score of the inning. Wiese would score on a sacrifice fly by Strauch.
Mason Brumbaugh scored on a Radzymski single and Greene added another run when Franklin drew a bases loaded walk.
Radzymski scored the last run of the game on a single by Hoke.
Hoke had the hot bat driving in three runs on three hits in five at-bats to lead Gering.
Riley Schanaman pitched four innings striking out three Casper batters to earn the win.
Gering hosts Buckley on Monday, July 12 for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.