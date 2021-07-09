Gering PVC sweeps doubleheader with Casper

The Gering PVC seniors swept its doubleheader with the Casper Crushers to improve their record to 26-8 for the season.

In game one, PVC held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.

Gering’s bats came alive scoring eight runs to end the game 11-2.

Tristan Strauch hit a triple and Brady Radzymski drew a walk to put two on base to start the bottom of the fourth.

Riley Schanaman laid down a bunt to plate Strauch to up the Gering lead to 4-2.

Riley Hoke and Adreick Conn had back-to-back doubles in for three more runs. Hoke drove in one run and Conn’s double scored Jack Franklin and Hoke.

Conn scored a run on an error, and Brumbaugh added another on a Blake Greene flyball

Radzymski drove in Green and Strauch to close out the game with an 11-2 win after 4 1/2 innings of play.

Franklin was the winning pitcher with 4 1/2 innings work with four strikeouts. Hoke pitched one inning in relief striking out one.

Radzymski, Hoke and Conn each knocked in two runs to lead Gering in batting. Radzymski was 2-for-2, Hoke had one hit in three at-bats and Conn was 1-for-2 and drew a walk.