Gering’s Chavez signs with Huskers wrestling

“It means a lot because it shows that you have to have players on the team that as long as everyone comes together and puts in the work and wants to be there, you can make it happen,” he said.

That is one thing that Chavez will remember about his time at Gering, the wresting team has the program on track to restore the “Deter Dynasty.”

“It definitely is a great site to see Gering being back on top and starting a new legacy in the Gering program,” he said. “I hope we can continue that through the years and I just want to thank everyone that help us get there the last two years and the coaches that have came and gone through the years.”

Chavez is not ready to take his wrestling talents to the Nebraska. He hopes to go to Lincoln over the summer and start working out with the team while picking up some classes.

“Hopefully, over the summer, I will be able to go down there and train with the other athletics,” he said. “I just want try to move down there as quick as I can for school and start to meet the team.”

Chavez will wrestle at the 125 weight class and his dad, Mario, said he was 125-pounder for life.

His dad also wrestled for Scottsbluff, but Quinton said he was an OK wrestle, but not the best.