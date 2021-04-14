Gering’s Chavez signs with Huskers wrestling

Gering's Quinton Chavez has always had an eye on wrestling for the University of Nebraska. Last week, Chavez made it official as he signed a letter of intent.
“Nebraska was always kind of on the forefront,” Chavez said. “It was close to home and it feels good being a Husker and the wrestling program has been really good and that is something I wanted to have.”f
It is not every day that someone can say they signed with Nebraska or even a college.
“It means a lot (to continue playing in college) because not a lot of kids get this opportunity to go to the next level and wrestle or just any sport in general at the college level,” he said. “It means a lot to my school that anyone from anywhere can make it.”
Chavez never thought about doing anything else in college. Wrestling and attending Nebraska has been on the front of his mind for some time. And, Chavez said wrestling has been his bread and butter. TGhe Gering senior is well decorated with medals and wrestling honors.
Chavez is a two-time state wrestling champion and broke the school record for most wins in a career with 163. Plus, he is following in his coaches footsteps in wrestling at Nebraska.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said Chavez will fit in to the Husker program.
“The ceiling is high for him,” Berger said. “It is a top-notch program and every time you step into that room, you are wrestling the best kids from their state. You are wrestling state champs and all-Americans so you have top-notch competition day in and day out. That will help him develop and get better. He has to have that mindset and I think when he has that mindset, he will get better. He is not afraid to do that since he has been doing it since a little kid. Every day he will be grinding away with wrestlers that are studs and that helps you get better.”
This season Chavez grinded as did the entire wrestling team. While Chavez didn’t win a state title like he did as a junior, him and the team did something even more impressive, they brought back a team championship without a individual state champion.
That, along, is impressive as no other Class B team has claimed that feat.
“Definitely being an individual champ means a lot to who you are and that you did that all by yourself, but the team title means you all had to come together to win that team title,” Chavez said. “Everyone had to put in work and win matches that they didn’t think they would win. Coming down to that last second knowing that we won was amazing.”
That team title Gering won this year restored the Gering wrestling mystic. The last time Gering won a state team title was 1997. Chavez said it felt good to bring that title back to Gering’s wrestling room.
“It means a lot because it shows that you have to have players on the team that as long as everyone comes together and puts in the work and wants to be there, you can make it happen,” he said.
That is one thing that Chavez will remember about his time at Gering, the wresting team has the program on track to restore the “Deter Dynasty.”
“It definitely is a great site to see Gering being back on top and starting a new legacy in the Gering program,” he said. “I hope we can continue that through the years and I just want to thank everyone that help us get there the last two years and the coaches that have came and gone through the years.”
Chavez is not ready to take his wrestling talents to the Nebraska. He hopes to go to Lincoln over the summer and start working out with the team while picking up some classes.
“Hopefully, over the summer, I will be able to go down there and train with the other athletics,” he said. “I just want try to move down there as quick as I can for school and start to meet the team.”
Chavez will wrestle at the 125 weight class and his dad, Mario, said he was 125-pounder for life.
His dad also wrestled for Scottsbluff, but Quinton said he was an OK wrestle, but not the best.
His uncles Rocky and Max also wrestled for Scottsbluff.