Gering’s Kiara Aguallo signs with Midland

Gering’s Kiara Aguallo had a dream of playing college basketball.
That dream became reality on Sunday when she signed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Midland University in Fremont.
“Basketball has always been my favorite sport. It has been my dream to play in college,” Aguallo said. “It is just my happy place so I am glad I get to continue it.”
H cousin, Rylan Aguallo, of Mitchell, signed last week to continue his athletic career at Chadron State. Five days later, Kiara inked to continue her playing days at a four-year school.
Aguallo said it was an easy decision to go to Midland once she made a trip to Fremont.
“They really care about education over sports. I think that is really important to get a degree over basketball,” she said. “It was tough. I visited other places. Once I went to Midland I knew I was going to go there.”
Gering coach Steve Land said Aguallo will do well at Midland because of her work ethic.
“I think her love for the game is a big one,” Land said. “She works hard every day shooting the basketball, playing defense and she has good quickness so I think she will fit in at Midland.”
Gering had a good season this year finishing 13-11 and falling to Scottsbluff in the sub-district title game and Aguallo was one of the reasons. Aguallo said she will remember her time playing basketball as a Bulldog.
“Well, there are the bad memories of losing and then the good memories of winning,” she said. “And we all stuck together through it all, so that made it 10 times better.”
Aguallo played three years on varsity and had stellar junior and senior campaigns. She averaged 7.9 points a game as a senior and 7.5 points as a junior.
Aguallo finished with 411 career points in three years of varsity experience in 62 games played. Kiara connected on 46 treys and was 109 of 179 from the charity stripe. She also had a career 148 rebounds, 75 assists, 101 steals, and four blocked shots.
Aguallo said her basketball playing started when she was three and realized that college basketball was something she was interested in when she was in the fifth and sixth grades.
“I think I started playing when I was three,” Aguallo said. “Then, around fifth and sixth grades, I wanted to play college basketball so I worked hard every day to get there.”
She did play other sports in junior high, but in high school she stuck to just basketball. She had a lot of people help her along the way to get better, including the four Gering coaches Land, Randy Plummer, Rick Winkler and Kalli Feddersen, along with Anthony Harris and John Boswell.
“I would like to thank everyone for coming and all the coaches I have had and everyone that has helped me including Boswell, Anthony, and all my coaches up here,” she said. “And, my parents for pushing me to do this.”
Aguallo will be going to a Midland team that finished the 2021 season at 15-11 and she is ready for the next level.
“I feel like everyone at the collegiate level has that same mindset. It will be a lot better (competition),” she said. “They have a pretty good team. They are not the best, but we will get there. There is a lot of hope in the next few years.”
Come May when she graduates from Gering, she will start preparing for college basketball and there are plenty of people that are willing to help her get better. She said she will miss her time here and she will be getting used to driving on the interstate.
“I have a lot of friends and family so it will be hard leaving all them,” she said. “And I haven’t drove on the Interstate by myself so that will be a wreck.”