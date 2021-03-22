Gering’s Kiara Aguallo signs with Midland

“Well, there are the bad memories of losing and then the good memories of winning,” she said. “And we all stuck together through it all, so that made it 10 times better.”

Aguallo played three years on varsity and had stellar junior and senior campaigns. She averaged 7.9 points a game as a senior and 7.5 points as a junior.

Aguallo finished with 411 career points in three years of varsity experience in 62 games played. Kiara connected on 46 treys and was 109 of 179 from the charity stripe. She also had a career 148 rebounds, 75 assists, 101 steals, and four blocked shots.

Aguallo said her basketball playing started when she was three and realized that college basketball was something she was interested in when she was in the fifth and sixth grades.

“I think I started playing when I was three,” Aguallo said. “Then, around fifth and sixth grades, I wanted to play college basketball so I worked hard every day to get there.”

She did play other sports in junior high, but in high school she stuck to just basketball. She had a lot of people help her along the way to get better, including the four Gering coaches Land, Randy Plummer, Rick Winkler and Kalli Feddersen, along with Anthony Harris and John Boswell.