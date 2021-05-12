Gering’s Mannel, Scottsbluff’s Schwarzkopf headed to Doane

Victoria Mannel and Cierra Schwarzkopf have been friends since kindergarten, and no they will both be taking their athletic talents to Doane College.
After grade school, they went on to different high schools. Mannel went to Gering, and Schwarzkopf attended Scottsbluff but they remained friends.
Schwarzkopf signed a letter of intent a few weeks ago to play tennis, and Mannel will pole vault on the track and field team.
“I’ve known Tori since kindergarten,” Schwarzkopf said. “We have always been great friends even though we have attended different high schools. I think going to the same college will be great for our friendship and for both of us to have someone from home to lean on. We will both be extremely busy, but at least we can find each other on campus when we need to.”
Mannel is excited to be attending the same school as Schwarzkopf.
“I am so excited to finally get to go to the same school as Cierra,” Mannel said. “She is an amazing person inside and out and I know she will help me get through my next four years.”
Mannel said she was partly drawn to Doane because her sister Chelsea went to school there for music.
“My coach was one of the persons that guided me to Doane in a good way. He really talked me up to them,” Mannel said. “My sister went there so I am really familiar with the campus and some of the professors I already know. It was like the perfect kid of fit for me.”
Schwarzkopf said didn’t get serious about playing collegiately until her junior year.
“My freshman year was a tryout sort of thing like ... we will see how it goes. After my sophomore year it was, ‘Maybe I want to.’ My junior year hit and it was, Yes, I do. Now, I am going for it.”
For Mannel, she wanted to do track but didn’t want to run, even though she was on the Gering cross country team.
“I think the main reason (I did pole vault) is I don’t like to run,” Mannel said. “I hate running. I wanted to do track but I didn’t want to run. Pole vault was my option and then he (pole vaulting coach) made us run, so I lost that bet. But I liked, it so I stuck with it.”
Schwarzkopf said she is happy for the opportunity to continue her education.
“Not too many that I know got to do this. None of my family went on to athletics in college,” she said.
The camaraderie of the tennis team is something that Schwarzkopf loves.
“I am here to help people. I want to be the person they can come to,” she said. “We have four core values here on the team like friendship, fun, focus and fearlessness. I think I cover most of those pretty well, and being here makes me a better player along with my teammates. I am really excited to see where this takes me. I know it is a lifetime sport but playing it competitively brings that adrenaline rush along with it.”
Mannel said going to Doane was a good decision..
“I have been here all my life, and I don’t like change. So, it will be interesting. I think it will be good for me,” she said.
Schwarzkopf said it is nerve wracking, but exciting at the same time.
“It is a little scary, I am not going to lie. I’m really nervous because I will be at the bottom again,” she said. “I am excited to learn from my coach Edward Hubbs up at Doane. He has so much planned for us and I can’t wait to be up there.”
Schwarzkopf said it will take her a little while to get used to being away from home.
“I think I will be OK,” Schwarzkopf said. “I might be home sick the first couple of weeks, but I know I will have people up there that I can rely on, too. It won’t be has hard if I left to a totally different state.”
Mannel said she is thankful for everybody who has helped her along the way.
“I just want to thank everyone who supported me through the past few years of my life,” she said. “I am very grateful to have such a great support system behind me.”
Mannel plans to major in sports medicine. Schwarzkopf is planning on double majoring in elementary education and special education.