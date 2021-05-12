Gering’s Mannel, Scottsbluff’s Schwarzkopf headed to Doane

Victoria Mannel and Cierra Schwarzkopf have been friends since kindergarten, and no they will both be taking their athletic talents to Doane College.

After grade school, they went on to different high schools. Mannel went to Gering, and Schwarzkopf attended Scottsbluff but they remained friends.

Schwarzkopf signed a letter of intent a few weeks ago to play tennis, and Mannel will pole vault on the track and field team.

“I’ve known Tori since kindergarten,” Schwarzkopf said. “We have always been great friends even though we have attended different high schools. I think going to the same college will be great for our friendship and for both of us to have someone from home to lean on. We will both be extremely busy, but at least we can find each other on campus when we need to.”

Mannel is excited to be attending the same school as Schwarzkopf.

“I am so excited to finally get to go to the same school as Cierra,” Mannel said. “She is an amazing person inside and out and I know she will help me get through my next four years.”

Mannel said she was partly drawn to Doane because her sister Chelsea went to school there for music.