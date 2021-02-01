Gering’s Peyton Seiler inks with NIACC

Gering’s Peyton Seiler knew he wanted to continue running in college and when North Iowa Area Community College came calling during his junior year, he took notice of the national title winning program.
Seiler said when he went on the visit, he went running before the meeting with the coach and saw the campus, especially the agriculture buildings that he plans to major in. It was, more or less, love at first sight.
“I will be going for agriculture and animal science and nutrition and I loved it there,” he said. “I was running there the day before we met with the coach. I was running by and I saw their agriculture buildings and the campus, and it was amazing. I talked with their ag director and asked him if he knew anybody from Scottsbluff and he said he thought he knew a couple people from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. I am super excited and it has been a passion of mine for a long time. I am really excited to pursue that.”
Getting to run in college after Seiler had a junior season that was filled with injury is a blessing in disguise for a Gering runner that loves to run and stay busy. Just getting that chance to compete collegiately is something that is special to Seiler.
“It is a dream come true. I have been thinking about running in college since my freshman year in high school,” Seiler said. “Through ups and downs, I am excited to be going to NIACC and running for them. I fell in love with the campus and the team and the work ethic I saw there. I am a worker and I love to work hard and it meant a lot for me to be there. They have the national coach of the year and the national individual boys champion and the national team champion of the year. I am excited to go to NIACC and work, be committed, and I can’t express it of how excited I am.”
Gering coach Rick Marez said NIACC is getting someone of Seiler’s workmanship and ability is going to pay off for the Trojan program.
“They [NIACC] are getting a tremendous young man,” Marez said. “He is done a lot for the program more than what we have done for him of what he provides. He provides mentality and that team-first mentality. He has been one of the top three kids I have coached and I have been around Gering for almost 20 years. What they are getting is not only a skill set that is outstanding but the work ethic to match. He is a great positive guy to have on the team. He is very encouraging, very respectful so for me it will be an emotional piece that when he leaves, we know what he has gone through. Without seeing what he has gone through they are going to impressed of what they get when he shows up.”
Seiler said what really led him to the NIACC running program was the coach was similar to Marez.
“It was an extremely easy process,” Seiler said. “When coach contacted me last fall during my injury and we talked. I could tell right away that it would be a good fit for me. He had the Coach Marez mentality and I can’t go away from the Coach Marez mentality. It is also blue and gold and I will be going with blue and gold for two more years.”
His senior year in cross country was his best. The Gering senior won four events – the Gering Invite, Chadron Invite, Western Conference, and the Alliance Invite. Seiler had his best showing at districts and state as well.
Seiler took second at the Class B-4 district meet with a personal best time of 16 minutes, 32.5 seconds. He then shined at the Nebraska cross country state championships, finishing third in 16:40.6, which was his second fastest running time. Seiler only finished behind Omaha Skutt seniors Isaac Richards and Ryan Zavadil. Seiler was just two seconds from finishing second at state.
Seiler fed off what his sister Maddie did at the state meet. Maddie Seiler won a state championship and Seiler said he was going out to achieve the same type of success.
“I told myself I was going to go get myself one. I fell short by those two Skutt kids, but you know what, it is what it is,” he said. “It was awesome to see Maddie cross that line. Maddie worked extremely hard for that as well. Running with her during quarantine and having all my siblings there for my senior year meant a lot.”
The move to Mason City, Iowa, to continue running still keeps him close to family. Seiler said they have family in Minnesota, which is only a couple hours away. He can also go and watch his younger sister run at the Nebraska State championships as well.
“NIACC is four hours from Omaha so I will be able to go and watch my little sister run down there in the spring,” he said. “It will be far, but I am excited for the next step in the journey and that next step is NIACC. I can’t wait to put in the work there which is the same work I put here in Gering.”