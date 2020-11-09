 Skip to main content
Gering's Plummer goes from building houses in Minecraft to competing on E Sports team
Gering’s Plummer goes from building houses in Minecraft to competing on E Sports team

Gering’s Plummer goes from building houses in Minecraft to competing on E Sports team

Gering's Keaton Plummer competes in a Rocket League game on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Gering’s Keaton Plummer grew up gaming, and now he is using that experience to help the Bulldogs’ E Sports team see success.

Gering’s Plummer goes from building houses in Minecraft to competing on E Sports team

Keaton Plummer

E Sports Competitor

Plummer said his favorite game growing up was Super Mario Bros. From there, he branched out into other games.

“I used to play with my uncle. We used to play Call of Duty all the time. We used to have tournaments in Madden. That’s what got me going,” he said.

Plummer, who also competes in soccer and cross country, said he enjoys a variety of games.

“(My favorite game right now) is probably Rocket League. I play Rainbow Six Siege a lot, and Minecraft,” he said. “(Rocket League) is like soccer. I always found soccer fascinating, and it’s just fun to play. You get to have some fun with.

“I started playing Rocket Leage just as a fun thing to do with neighborhood kids. We would all go to my house and play. Now, it’s a thing where I’ll play with people online.”

Plummer, though, said he sticks to games on the Playstation.

“I never really gotten into PC (gaming),” he said.

Outside of school, Plummer said he does a lot of gaming.

“I play with (my teammates on the E Sports team) quite a bit,” he said. “Other than that, I mostly play on my own.”

Plummer said he really likes the challenges of playing online multiplayer games.

“It’s always changing. There are updates that always change the game and make it difficult to play,” he said. “One week you can be doing one thing (successfully), and the next it’s the worst thing you can be doing in the game.”

Plummer’s gaming prowess has opened up opportunities for him beyond high school, he said.

“I was sitting in third period in history class, and I got an email from Northwestern College in Iowa,” he said. “(The email) said, ‘We would like to talk to you about recruiting. We talked to Mr. Marez about it, and he directed you to us. We would like to keep in contact with you.’”

Plummer said he never really had aspirations to compete in E Sports.

“I didn’t think I was going to do E Sports in high school,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to be a thing. I just thought I was some kid building a house in Minecraft in 2010.”

Gering’s Rocket League team won it’s first round game and is now headed to the second round of the Nebraska state competition.

 Plummer and his teammates on the Gering E Sports team will next be in action on Tuesday and Thursday in Rocket League play.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

