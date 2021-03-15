Gering’s Rocheleau inks with St. Cloud State

Nate Rocheleau experienced plenty of success in his four years at Gering High School. Now, he will be taking his wrestling talents to the collegiate level after signing with St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
Rocheleau, who also played football for two seasons, said there was no doubt that wrestling was the way he was going in college.
“It is great, and it means the world to me that I get to continue wrestling,” Rocheleau said. “It always has been a goal to continue to get better and better, and as I get better I have to keep moving on. I am glad I get to do it.”
His choice for college became easy when he visited the campus and saw how big they are in having a top-notch wrestling program.
“They have a great program and they are very interested in wrestling,” Rocheleau said. “I thought it was the best place for me to go on to become better and excel at the next level.”
It is a perfect fit for him, coming from a wrestling program at Gering that has plenty of tradition, he said.
“I wouldn’t ask to be anyplace else,” Rocheleau said. “This is where I was meant to be and this is where I have grown into the person I am. That would not have happened anyplace else. I am thankful for all my teammates and all my coaches and all you guys that helped me.”
Gering coach Jared Berger said what stands out about Rocheleau is his work ethic. Berger said when he first saw Rocheleau walk into the wrestling room, he wasn’t sure how good he was going to be. Berger said after watching him his freshman year he knew he had a special wrestler.
“He never backs down from anybody,” Berger said. “As a coach, that is top notch. From that moment on I knew he would be alright.”
When he steps onto the St. Cloud State campus next year, Berger said he will take that work ethic with him.
“He will bring a lot (to St. Cloud State),” Berger said. “First and foremost, his work ethic is second to none. The coaches will be happy with that and he is a leader in the room by example. He is not afraid to get after people when they aren’t competing in the room and working out. That is huge and that next level is something different than high school. To be able to step in and get after it with those guys right away he will gain their respect. He doesn’t back down from anybody. He will do well.”
Rocheleau placed at the state championships all four years of high school, winning the state title his junior year and finishing third this past February. Rocheleau also earned his 100th career victory in January of this year.
As much as Rocheleau had individual success, one of the biggest things that Rocheleau is proud of is winning the Class B team title at the state championships this year. The state title trophy came back to Gering for the first time since 1997.
Rocheleau said this team can be proud that they are restoring the Gering wrestling tradition that begun with the great Chuck Deter, who was the wrestling coach in the 1970s and 80s when Gering dominated as a wrestling powerhouse.
Just bringing that team trophy back to the Gering wrestling room is historic in nature to say the least, Rocheleau said.
“That is one of the greatest parts (restoring Gering wrestling tradition),” he said. “That will be forever. Everyone will remember when the Gering Bulldogs came back and they will remember all of us for working hard and bringing it back. It is great to be a part of that.”
Rocheleau stared wrestling when he was in the first grade and said those names on the wrestling room wall inspired him.
“Seeing all those names up there, that was all pure motivation,” he said. “Seeing the names in there, it has been done. It is possible. Going in there every day and looking up at that wall and seeing all those names of champions, it pushed me to become a champion and to want to see my name up there.”
But, the hardest part for Rocheleau when graduates is changing from blue and gold to red and black, the school colors of St. Cloud State.
“I surprisingly look better in red then what I want to admit,” he said.