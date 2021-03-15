Gering’s Rocheleau inks with St. Cloud State

Gering coach Jared Berger said what stands out about Rocheleau is his work ethic. Berger said when he first saw Rocheleau walk into the wrestling room, he wasn’t sure how good he was going to be. Berger said after watching him his freshman year he knew he had a special wrestler.

“He never backs down from anybody,” Berger said. “As a coach, that is top notch. From that moment on I knew he would be alright.”

When he steps onto the St. Cloud State campus next year, Berger said he will take that work ethic with him.

“He will bring a lot (to St. Cloud State),” Berger said. “First and foremost, his work ethic is second to none. The coaches will be happy with that and he is a leader in the room by example. He is not afraid to get after people when they aren’t competing in the room and working out. That is huge and that next level is something different than high school. To be able to step in and get after it with those guys right away he will gain their respect. He doesn’t back down from anybody. He will do well.”

Rocheleau placed at the state championships all four years of high school, winning the state title his junior year and finishing third this past February. Rocheleau also earned his 100th career victory in January of this year.