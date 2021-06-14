Gering’s Shields headed to Florida for soccer

Terms for Soccer Universities include Team 1 June 21 through August 27, Term 2 from August 30 through November 5 in Florida. Term 3 and 4, which will start January 3 and March 13 will take place overseas someplace.

Shields said she decided to go this route because it was something different and it gives her options of what she wants to do after this year.

“My main objective is to see how I like it the first year because it is set up like the pro level of how you train daily and year-round,” she said. “After the first year I am going to see how I really like it, but as of right now I am looking at playing pro after the three years and sign with a European team.”

Mainly, what Shields is doing is getting an education through Purdue University Global, which is online schooling, and pursuing her passion for playing soccer.

“I am really excited that I get to continue playing soccer at the higher level and I get to keep improving at it,” Shields said.

Shields had an option where she wanted to train and she picked Orlando, Florida. She leaves June 17 for Florida to begin her first term at the Soccer University. Shields said it will be difficult going far from home, but she will get used to it.