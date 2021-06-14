Gering’s Shields headed to Florida for soccer

Gering’s Aspen Shields will be heading out this week to her new soccer destination in Florida.
But, for most seniors that signed to continue playing, Shields is taking a different route in getting her college education and fine tuning her soccer skills.
Shields took the commitment to continue improving her soccer talents after committing to Soccer Universities in Florida while at the same time taking classes through Purdue University Global, the university that is connected to Soccer Universities and offers online classes.
The move is an unusual twist to playing soccer, but one that will give Shields an idea of what her next step in her soccer career will be.
“I am really excited to start something that I didn’t expect to do when I was younger,” Shields said. “I was expected to go to college and play soccer and not do this university kind of thing of play soccer year-round and take classes. I am excited to do this.”
Soccer Universities is in its second year of fielding a men’s campus while the women’s campus will be in its first year of existence. Soccer Universities has training sites in Philadelphia and Florida and they are building a campus in Arizona that will be open in 2022.
The women’s team will be coached by Monica Gonzalez. Gonzalez played collegiately for the University of Notre Dame and continued her playing with the Mexico women’s national soccer team from 1998-2011 and for the Boston Breakers of the Women’s United Soccer Association from 2002-2003. Not only has Coach Gonzalez played the game more than a lot of coaches she has been a thought-leader, analyst, and announcer for ESPN since 2011. With her passion for the game, she created a philanthropic soccer club for young Mexican soccer players called Gonzo Soccer.
Terms for Soccer Universities include Team 1 June 21 through August 27, Term 2 from August 30 through November 5 in Florida. Term 3 and 4, which will start January 3 and March 13 will take place overseas someplace.
Shields said she decided to go this route because it was something different and it gives her options of what she wants to do after this year.
“My main objective is to see how I like it the first year because it is set up like the pro level of how you train daily and year-round,” she said. “After the first year I am going to see how I really like it, but as of right now I am looking at playing pro after the three years and sign with a European team.”
Mainly, what Shields is doing is getting an education through Purdue University Global, which is online schooling, and pursuing her passion for playing soccer.
“I am really excited that I get to continue playing soccer at the higher level and I get to keep improving at it,” Shields said.
Shields had an option where she wanted to train and she picked Orlando, Florida. She leaves June 17 for Florida to begin her first term at the Soccer University. Shields said it will be difficult going far from home, but she will get used to it.
“It will be really difficult at first,” she said. “But, I think after the first couple of months I will adapt and adjust and it will be good.”
Shields has plenty of soccer experience.
“I started playing when I was four years old and then my dad (Dave Shields) and Chad (Larson) started our traveling teams,” she said. “Then I moved on to Colorado and tried out for different club teams. I played for United Select, Rapid Select and Colorado Storm Select.”
This past spring, Shields saw action for the Gering Bulldogs at goalkeeper and forward. She said while she doesn’t mind playing both, she is especially fond of goalkeeping.
Shields wrapped up her high school playing career as a member of the soccer all-star team that played in Omaha the first part of June. Shields along with her club teammates growing up Emma Foote and Kaia Larson played at Omaha Skutt Stadium.
Shields said that was a fun experience especially since she got to play on the all-star team with Foote and Larson.
“It was a really fun experience to suit up one last time for high school soccer and play one last game, especially playing with the girls that I started playing soccer with and it was a great way to end it,” she said.
Her former high school coach Henri Prieels said Shields will do well at that level because of her passion for soccer.
“She makes it easy on us (coaches),” Prieels said. “Skill-wise, she has such a high level and her passion and love for the game is so high that it is just a joy to have her at practice and it is easy to coach her. I think with that added practice where you get to practice against higher level (down there), I think she will see quite a bit more improvement.”