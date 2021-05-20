 Skip to main content
Gering’s Whaley and Schneider move on to second day of state tournament
LINCOLN — The Gering girls tennis team fared well at the first day of the state tennis tournament on Thursday.

In No. 1 singles, Kristen Whaley won her first-round matchup with Waverly’s Zoey Nelson by a score of 6-0, 6-0.

Lincoln Christian’s Alyssa Gove gave her a tough match in the second round, Gove won the first set 2-6. Whaley won the next two 6-0, 10-6.

Whaley took on the No. 3 seed, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Kucera. Kucera topped Whaley 6-1, 6-0. Kucera downed Alliance’s Courtney Cox in the first round to setup Kucera’s match against Whaley.

Gering’s Paige Schneider cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 over Ogallala’s Tegan Brown in the first round of No. 2 singles action.

Schneider again by a wide margin, downing Elkhorn’s Kathlene Schultz 6-2, 6-0. Schultz defeated Alliance’s Haley Weare in the first round to advance to her match with Schneider.

McCook’s Joslyn Hammond 6-4, 6-1 win over Schneider in the hird round.

Whaley and Schneider will play again on Friday to determinet the fifth through eighth place finishers.

Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win in the first round over Omaha Skutt Catholic’s. She fell 6-0, 6-2 to Norris’ Crystal Craft.

Scottsbluff’s Cierra Schwarzkopf picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win over South Sioux City’s Hannah Strom in the first round. In the second, she won the first set 6-4 over Omaha Duchesne’s Gabrielle Sjostedt. She lost the next two 3-6, 5-10.

All three Panhandle teams fell in the first round of No. 1 doubles competition.

Alliance’s Payten Gibson and Kelsey Horton were topped 6-2, 6-2 Brownell-Talbot/Concordia’s Bavishya Bachu and Crystal Huang.

Gering’s Aspyn Johnson and Camille Newman lost 6-1, 6-0 to McCook’s Olivia Koetter and Elsa Wilcox.

Haley Thomalla and Jessica Davis of Scottsbluff dropped their match 6-0, 6-0 to Norris’

Elkhorn’s Grace Jesske and Paige Willcoxon won 6-1, 6-4 over Brooklyn Branstiter and Karlie Jensen, of Alliance, in the No. 2 doubles bracket.

Kayle Morris and Maia Swan picked up a win for Gering in their first-round match. Morris and Swan won 6-3, 6-2 in their match against Waverly’s Mallory Kreikemeier and Madeline Brunssen.

McCook’s Lexi Hauxwell and Emily Kjendal handed Morris and Swan 7-5, 6-2 loss.

For Scottsbluff, Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza were topped by Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Katlyn Nelson and Breanna Skala 6-0, 6-0.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

