Gering’s Whaley and Schneider move on to second day of state tournament

LINCOLN — The Gering girls tennis team fared well at the first day of the state tennis tournament on Thursday.

In No. 1 singles, Kristen Whaley won her first-round matchup with Waverly’s Zoey Nelson by a score of 6-0, 6-0.

Lincoln Christian’s Alyssa Gove gave her a tough match in the second round, Gove won the first set 2-6. Whaley won the next two 6-0, 10-6.

Whaley took on the No. 3 seed, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Kucera. Kucera topped Whaley 6-1, 6-0. Kucera downed Alliance’s Courtney Cox in the first round to setup Kucera’s match against Whaley.

Gering’s Paige Schneider cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 over Ogallala’s Tegan Brown in the first round of No. 2 singles action.

Schneider again by a wide margin, downing Elkhorn’s Kathlene Schultz 6-2, 6-0. Schultz defeated Alliance’s Haley Weare in the first round to advance to her match with Schneider.

McCook’s Joslyn Hammond 6-4, 6-1 win over Schneider in the hird round.

Whaley and Schneider will play again on Friday to determinet the fifth through eighth place finishers.