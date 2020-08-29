Gering‘s Wiese no-hits Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Colo. – The Gering softball team had little trouble Saturday in taking a doubleheader from Holyoke, Colorado, in rolling to the 10-0 and 24-10 wins on the road in Holyoke, Colorado Saturday afternoon.
The first game saw Maddy Wiese toss a six-inning, no-hitter in striking out a school record 15 batters in six innings of work. Wiese faced just 21 batters in the contest and walked two.
“What I think of Maddy and think of her pitching, and we are calling out certain pitches and trying to read batters the best we can, and I think of her as an artist going to work,” Gering coach Tim Gonzales said. “She has a certain way of striking kids out. There are a lot of girls that throw hard and throw great pitches, but we really try to focus on where the batters are at and try at our best to attack their ability. I think of her like an artist where she is really good at what she does.”
Wiese’s domination in the circle was only part of the story in the first game. Offensively, the Bulldogs had 10 runs on 15 hits including two doubles from Brylee Dean, and one double each from Destiny Gonzales, Nickie Todd, and Maddi Walker.
Gering, however, didn’t really get the bats cranked up until late. They scored two in the second inning and then single runs each in the third and fourth for a 4-0 lead. It was the fifth and sixth that the Bulldogs’ bats hit high gear, scoring three runs each in those innings.
The fifth saw Gonzales led off with a double followed by a single by Gianni Aguilar. Todd then ripped a 2-run single followed by Allee Lohr getting a sacrifice fly to score Todd to bring the score to 7-0.
The Bulldogs added another three runs in the sixth for insurance as Wiese and Macy Schlothauer singled and Dean gets a double to load the bases. Jada Schlothauer scores on a fielder’s choice and then Aguilar singles in two more runs for the final scores.
The offense was led by Dean with a 3-for-4 appearance with two runs scored and a RBI with her two doubles. Nickie Todd also had a 3-for-3 performance with a double and two runs scored and two RBIs.
Maddy Wiese, Gianna Aguilar, and Maddi Walker all had two hits as well. Wiese had two singles, while Aguilar had two singles with two RBIs, and a run scored. Walker had a run scored.
The second game saw the Bulldogs go on an offensive explosion plating 24 runs with 19 hits, including two doubles each from Dean and Macy Schlothauer. Schlothauer also had a triple in the win.
Todd had the other extra base hit in the game two win.
The Bulldogs game two win, however, was easy by any means. Holyoke led the Bulldogs 4-0 after one inning. Gering came back with three runs each in the second and third innings for a 6-5 lead.
Gering scored the three, second-inning runs on just two hits. The third inning saw Macy Schlothauer lead off with a triple and scores on an error. The Bulldogs also received a run-scoring single by Jada Schlothauer.
Gering added two more in the fourth but saw Holyoke answer with two runs of their own as Gering led 8-7. Holyoke regained the lead with three runs in the fifth and led 10-8.
That was when the Gering bats decided to wake up, plating 16 runs on 10 hits in the sixth inning to earn the win. The big hits in the sixth came from Dean leading off with a double and scoring on a Macy Schlothauer double to bring the score to 10-9. After Macy Schlothauer scored to tie the game, Allee Lohr singled to score Walker with the go-ahead run to make it 11-10. Gering would add 15 more runs in the inning including a run-scoring single by Dean and Gonzales. Todd followed with a 2-run double and then Lohr and Liz Wiese each had run-scoring singles. Dean closes out the scoring with a double that scores Liz and Maddy Wiese.
Gering had a plethora of batters finish with multi hits in game two. Schlothauer went 3-for-5 with those three extra base hits along with three runs scored and two RBIs. Aguilar also went 3-for-3 with four runs scored.
Dean also collected three hits with two doubles and four RBIs while scoring two runs.
Four other batters notched two hits each. Todd had two hits with a double along with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Lohr had three runs scored and three RBIs. Jada Schlothauer also had two singles with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Liz Wiese had two singles with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Gering will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Alliance before competing in the McCook tourney on Saturday. The Gering junior varsity will have a doubleheader with Scottsbluff on Thursday.
Game 1
Gering 021 133 – 10 15 1
Holyoke 000 000 – 0 0 2
WP – Maddy Wiese.
2B – Brylee Dean 2, Nickie Todd, Maddi Walker.
Game 2
Gering 033 20(16) – 24 19 2
Holyoke 401 230 – 10 10 8
WP – Aspen Elsen.
2B – Brylee Dean 2, Macy Schlothauer 2, Nickie Todd.
3B – Macy Schlothauer.