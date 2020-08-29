Gering‘s Wiese no-hits Holyoke

Gering scored the three, second-inning runs on just two hits. The third inning saw Macy Schlothauer lead off with a triple and scores on an error. The Bulldogs also received a run-scoring single by Jada Schlothauer.

Gering added two more in the fourth but saw Holyoke answer with two runs of their own as Gering led 8-7. Holyoke regained the lead with three runs in the fifth and led 10-8.

That was when the Gering bats decided to wake up, plating 16 runs on 10 hits in the sixth inning to earn the win. The big hits in the sixth came from Dean leading off with a double and scoring on a Macy Schlothauer double to bring the score to 10-9. After Macy Schlothauer scored to tie the game, Allee Lohr singled to score Walker with the go-ahead run to make it 11-10. Gering would add 15 more runs in the inning including a run-scoring single by Dean and Gonzales. Todd followed with a 2-run double and then Lohr and Liz Wiese each had run-scoring singles. Dean closes out the scoring with a double that scores Liz and Maddy Wiese.

Gering had a plethora of batters finish with multi hits in game two. Schlothauer went 3-for-5 with those three extra base hits along with three runs scored and two RBIs. Aguilar also went 3-for-3 with four runs scored.

Dean also collected three hits with two doubles and four RBIs while scoring two runs.