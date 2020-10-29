Gering seniors excited for district finals

The four Gering seniors couldn’t ask for a better senior season.
Kayla Morris, Macey Boggs, Kyla Knight and Kennie Gable will get to compete in Saturday’s district finals with a chance to earn a berth at the Nebraska Volleyball Championships. The last time the Bulldogs were at state was back in 2011.
Nine years later, Morris, Boggs, Knight and Gable get a chance to head to state after downing Scottsbluff 27-25, 25-12, 26-24 in the sub-district title game Wednesday at Gering. The No. 10 Bulldogs will now face No. 7 Aurora in the district finals Saturday at noon. The winner will advance to the state tournament, which begins Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The seniors said they have worked hard to achieve this goal.
“It means everything,” Morris, who is a defensive specialist, said. “It feels like things are starting to go up for us. I feel like it will push the momentum for the (postseason) and keep us going; push us forward.”
Morris said this is a big accomplishment.
“From our freshman year and coming into our senior year, it is a big improvement and accomplishment for us seniors to get that chance,” she said.
The last time Gering was in the district finals was when these four seniors were freshmen.
“It was crazy because our freshman year we weren’t in the top 16, so when we won that game, it got us in at 16,” she said. “Now, we have a better chance because we were ranked 12th coming into this game, so winning this will put us up even further. Hopefully give us an easier game for state.”
The Bulldogs moved up to No. 10 and will face a No. 7 Aurora team that fell in their sub-district championship 3-1 to York. Aurora has a 22-13 record entering the contest.
The team is hoping to keep the momentum going from the sub-district contest.
“It is huge and it is a great accomplishment and there are a lot of girls that couldn’t make it to the district finals and it is a super, super hard thing to do,” Gable said. “I feel like we have to keep going and use that momentum from this game and not be content with how we played (in the sub-district final). We want to play better and just go to district final this weekend and kill it over there.”
Gering definitely had to fight to the bitter end to top a scrappy Scottsbluff team that needed a win to get into the district finals. The Bulldogs also fought hard winning the first set 27-25, stopping a couple Bearcats set points. That first set win was a huge momentum swing for both teams.
“(Winning the opening set) was super important,” Knight said. “It was huge, and gave us plenty of momentum to finish the game. That really pushed us.”
Boggs said they didn’t play their best in the first set, but they fought hard to get the win. That win set the tone for the second set, where the Bulldogs dominated 25-12.
“The first set we were a little rocky, but after that we got together and said we are going to play for each other,” she said. “We got on the court and looked at each other and we had tons of encouragement, tons of communication and that elevated us to have a 3-set sweep against our rival.”
At one time during the season, the Bulldogs were 6-11 on the season after the Twin City Volleyball Invite. Since then, the Bulldogs picked up six wins in the last eight matches. Their only setbacks were twice to Sidney.
Knight said this team turned the season around.
“Our communication and our togetherness of how we act together on the court was a huge thing in turning the season around,” Knight, the 5-foot-11 middle hitter said. “We play well together because we love each other.”
Gable was a defensive specialist her first three years and this year started the season as an outside hitter and finished the year as the libero. Those little changes were the things that changed the season around. Gable said it took time for this team to jel and the confidence they had with each other was the reason they have a chance for a state berth.
“Confidence was the key for us (during the season),” Gable said. “We had a lot of new people come in and a lot of people that didn’t play club and varsity last year and they stepped up and played a great game. We just need the confidence that we made it for a reason and we are going into the district final for a reason. There is a plan for us and we are just going to keep going with that and keep playing hard.”
In the win against Scottsbluff, the Bulldogs pounded down 39 kills in the three-game sweep. Sophomore Maddie Ray led the way with 14 kills followed by Knight, who had 11 kills. Boggs and Carleigh Pszanka each had five kills.
Boggs, who is planning on graduating at semester and playing volleyball at Western Nebraska Community College in the spring as a walk-on, had a double-double of 27 assists and 11 digs.
Gable finished the game with 13 digs, while Morris had eight.
Gable and Boggs agreed that if they play like they have in October, this team can get to the state tournament.
Boggs said, “We just have to play our game. We have to pass well, set well, hit well and serve well. I think right now we are playing well as a team. If we continue to communicate and play for each other, then we will be OK.”
Gable said the key is believing.
“Honestly, I think we have to believe in ourselves,” Gable said. “That love and care that we have for each other pushes us to want to be better players. I think we have to believe that we can do it and play like we can do it, and just be confident as we go into the eastern part of the state to fight for state.”
