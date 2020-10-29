Gering seniors excited for district finals

Boggs said they didn’t play their best in the first set, but they fought hard to get the win. That win set the tone for the second set, where the Bulldogs dominated 25-12.

“The first set we were a little rocky, but after that we got together and said we are going to play for each other,” she said. “We got on the court and looked at each other and we had tons of encouragement, tons of communication and that elevated us to have a 3-set sweep against our rival.”

At one time during the season, the Bulldogs were 6-11 on the season after the Twin City Volleyball Invite. Since then, the Bulldogs picked up six wins in the last eight matches. Their only setbacks were twice to Sidney.

Knight said this team turned the season around.

“Our communication and our togetherness of how we act together on the court was a huge thing in turning the season around,” Knight, the 5-foot-11 middle hitter said. “We play well together because we love each other.”