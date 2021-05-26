Gering seniors top Alliance; Alliance juniors edge Gering

The Platte Valley Companies Gering seniors jumped out to an early lead as they cruised to 7-0 win over Alliance on Wednesday.

Riley Schanaman put PVC’s first score of the game on a double. Carmelo Timblin scored a run on the play.

In the next at bat, Hoke hit a line drive to centerfield to push Schanaman over the plate for the 2-0 lead.

Schanaman scored another run in the bottom of the third to go up 3-0.

in the fourth inning, Tristan Straugh had a triple scoring Dalton Wiese, but Blake Greene was tagged out trying to score another run.

PVC added three more runs in the fifth inning on errors to take the 7-0 win.

Wiese led Gering from the plate going 2-for-3. Franklin picked up the win pitching all seven innings and striking out seven.

Chase King paced Alliance with two hits in three at bats. Brantz Halouska pitched four innings recording seven strikeouts. Halouska took the loss on the mound.

In the early game, a sixth-inning score proved to be difference for the Alliance FNBO Spartans juniors.