Gering softball goes 1-2 at Aurora Tourney

AURORA – The Gering softball team finished off the Aurora tournament with a 1-2 record on Friday at Aurora.
The Bulldogs opened the tourney with two hard-fought defeats falling to Crete 5-1 and Aurora 6-5. Gering ended the tournament with an 11-3 win over St. Paul/Palmer.
Maddy Wiese had the hot bat in the St. Paul/Palmer win, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and collecting a home run.
Wiese, however, wasn’t the only hot bat in the lineup as three other players finished with a triple in the game. Abby Brady had a triple with two hits and a run scored while Macy Schlothauer had a triple with two hits and two runs scored. Nickie Todd also picked up a triple with two hits, two RBIs, and a run scored.
Gering started the final game of the night with a 5-run first inning for a quick 5-0 lead. The lead stayed that way until St. Paul/Palmer sliced the lead to 5-3 with three runs in the top of the fourth.
The Bulldogs answered back to put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Sarah Wiese picked up the win in the circle with four innings pitched allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four. Maddy Wiese got the save with a solid fifth inning pitched while allowing just one hit and striking out two.
The two opening two games were hard fought despite the losses. Crete scored four runs in the first inning and then held on to top the Bulldogs 5-1 in the first game.
After the opening inning, Gering played well holding Crete to just one run. Both teams finished with six hits in the contest.
Gering’s lone run came in the third to slice the lead to 4-1. Gering’s run in the third came as Allee Lohr led off with a single. Maddy Wiese followed with a 2-out single and then Lohr scored on a Destiny Gonzales single. The Bulldogs couldn’t get any closer after that.
Both teams finished with six hits. Allee Lohr led the offense with two hits with a run scored.
The second game was a battle as Aurora scored two in the first for a 2-0 lead. Gering came back slicing the lead to 2-1 with a run in the third on Abby Brady’s solo home run.
Gering then took a 5-2 lead with a 4-run fourth inning. Gianni Aguilar led off with double followed by Schlothauer reaching on an error. Both Aguilar and Schlothauer scored on errors to go up 3-2. Lohr and Brylee Dean each scored to make the score 5-2.
Aurora came back to tie the game with three in the fifth and then won the game with a walk-off single to score the winning run.
Offensively, Gering had five hits. Abby Brady had a home run while Gianni Aguilar and Schlothauer each had doubles.
Gering, 2-3, will be back in action Thursday when they host Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Park.
Game 1
Crete 400 01 – 5 6 1
Gering 001 00 – 1 6 2
Game 2
Gering 001 400 – 5 5 0
Aurora 200 031 – 6 11 3
LP – Aspen Elsen.
2B – Gianni Aguilar, Macy Schlothauer.
HR – Abby Brady.
Game 3
St. Paul/Palmer 000 30 – 3 5 4
Gering 500 6x – 11 11 1
WP – Sarah Wiese; S – Maddy Wiese.
3B – Abby Brady, Macy Schlothauer, Nickie Todd.
HR – Maddy Wiese.
