Gering softball holds off Scottsbluff, 7-5
Gering's Madi Wiese throws a pitch during their game against Scottsbluff on Thursday at Oregon Trail Park.

 DAVE BRUNZ/Star-Herald

Madeline Wiese struck out 11 while the Gering offense hammered out 11 hits to lead the Bulldogs to a 7-5 win over Scottsbluff on Thursday night in Gering

The loss marks Scottsbluff’s first of the season (4-1), while Gering evened out its record at 3-3 with the win.

Gering head coach Tim Gonzales was pleased with his team’s performance and said his squad always plays well at home.

“I think it’s been maybe four or five years since we’ve lost a game on this field,” Gering head coach Tim Gonzales said. “We never practice on this field so when the girls get on this field, they defend it well.”

