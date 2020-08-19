Gering softball ready to open season

When Maddy Wiese steps onto the softball diamond for her senior season, she will be looking to lead a young Gering softball team back to the district playoffs with hopes of a state tournament berth.
Wiese, who is one of three seniors on this year’s Bulldog team along with Madi Walker and Macy Schlothauer, helped lead the Bulldogs to 21-12 record and one win from a state tournament berth.
“I am so excited. I am just glad we get to play this year,” Wiese, who was one of the top pitchers in the Panhandle a year ago, said.
The Bulldogs will open the season Thursday, Aug. 20 when they head to North Platte to face Adams Central and North Platte before heading to the Aurora tournament on Friday where head coach Tim Gonzales said they will open up against Crete, who beat Gering in last year’s district playoffs.
Wiese said the team is ready for the season opener.
“The team is definitely ready,” she said. “A lot of the girls have been playing this summer which is going to help us going into the fall season. We’ve also been working really hard at practice this week, and I think we are looking really good.”
Wiese said this team is young, but loaded with talent.
“We have a lot of talent, actually. We have a lot of younger girls coming up and a lot of them have really good talent,” she said. “We have some spots on the field that need to be filled and I think if they can step up and come in, we all can work as a team and do well.”
Wiese said the team is jelling well on the field.
“The team is jelling really good,” she said. “We have a lot of different age groups this year, but everyone is getting along and having a good time. Honestly, I think we’re all really happy we can even be on the field practicing.”
Schlothauer echoed Wiese’s thoughts.
“I am pretty excited and we are excited considering that we didn’t think we were going to have a season,” Schlothauer said. “We really have grown as a team. We have been playing together all summer and we are putting stuff together.”
Gonzales said his team is ready to go with 13 players on varsity and they have plenty of talent among the younger girls.
“Practices have been going good. Nobody is injured and everybody is healthy, up to this point,” he said. “We have about 13 girls on varsity and we are ready to go. We graduated nine seniors last year. We have a lot of youth. We only have three seniors this year with two definite starters and a third one trying to get a spot.”
The Bulldogs return five players that started a year ago. Wiese and Schlothauer are the two lone seniors back who started last year. Wiese was the pitching ace having tossed 106 innings a year ago with 210 strikeouts and a 2.56 ERA. Schlothauer started in right field.
Other returning starters from a year ago included Jessie Brown at second base, Brylee Dean in centerfield and Destiny Gonzales as the designated hitter.
The Bulldogs also have a ton of youth with experience after a successful summer season. Gonzales said Wiese’s twin sisters Sarah and Liz will also be on varsity this year, and freshman Allee Lohr has had a great preseason.
“Allee Lohr has surprised all the coaching staff which we moved her directly to varsity and she won’t see any jayvee time,” he said. “We have a few sophomores and a few juniors, too.”
Wiese said this team has the potential to do well.
“The key to winning our games is to hit,” Wiese said. “Our team does well defensively and if we can hit, I think we will have a really good shot at winning.”
Gonzales said this team has all the potential to duplicate last year’s season and more.
“To duplicate what we did last year we are going to have to play together as a team,” he said. “I think this team will be a better hitting team than last year. All these young girls got in, for whatever summer ball we did have, a lot of games.”
The hitting has been looking sharp, but defense is what wins games. Wiese will be the main catalyst.
“She will be pretty dominant,” Gonzales said. “She is healthy and she has taken a break and her arm looks good. She is ready to go and get back into action.”
Wiese said she has grown as a starting pitcher the past two seasons.
“I have grown a lot. It is crazy,” she said. “I like to push myself every year and hopefully this will be my best year yet.”
Wiese had a strong summer season and she said that this past summer helped her grow in the circle.
“I practice all the time during the summer,” she said. “I play as much travel ball to get better. It was really important, honestly, (to play softball during the summer). We got to keep current, keep playing so we could get better. So, it meant a lot that we got to play.“
Wiese can just play this season without worrying about her college plans next year as she has already committed to Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
“I’m going to play college softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University,” she said. “My goal is to become a speech pathologist and work with little kids.”
