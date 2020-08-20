NORTH PLATTE — The Gering softball team took the lead in the third inning and never surrendered it in their 12-5 season opening win over Adams Central on Thursday.
Maddy Wiese pitched four strong innings striking out four batters en route to the win in game one.
Gering went scoreless in the first inning as Adams Central put up four runs for the 4-0 lead.
In the top of the second, Gering’s offense flipped the switch. Destiny Gonzales scored a on a passed ball that also advanced Nickie Todd and Macy Schlothauer to second and third. Maddi Walker hit a hard grounder to centerfield to score Todd and Schlothauer to cut the lead to 4-3.
Walker tied the game in the second on a single by Brylee Dean to even the score at 4-4.
A run in the bottom of the fourth gave Adam Central the 5-4 lead, but Gering’s offense exploded for 3 runs in the top of the third to take the 9-5 lead.
Another three runs in the top of the fourth sealed the 12-5 win for Gering.
Dean led the Bulldogs offensively in game one connecting for three hits in four at-bats with three RBIs. Walker added two its in three at-bats with two RBIs.
In game two, the Bulldogs struggled to find their footing on offense in its 8-0 loss to North Platte.
North Platte took a 1-0 lead after the first inning and added three more in the second for the 4-0 lead.
North Platte added one run in the top of the second, before exploding for another three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Tatum Montelongo took the win on the rubber striking out five Pioneers. Wiese struck out one batter in two innings in game two.
Jessica Brown had the only hit for Gering in game two.
