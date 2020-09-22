Gering softball team downs Chadron, 17-1

CHADRON — The Gering softball team picked up a dominating 17-1 win over Chadron on Tuesday.
Maddie Wiese drove in the first run of the game for Gering. Wiese hit a double to score Brylee Dean for the early 1-0 lead.
Gering’s Liz Wiese doubled in the second inning to score Jada Schlothauer. and Gianni Aguilar droved in Liz Wiese with a double of her own. Aguilar would score on a double by Dean to go into the third inning with a 4-0 lead.
The Bulldogs scored a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings to put Gering up 7-0.
Chadron picked up their run int eh bottom of the sixth inning on a single by Kadence Wild that drove in Emily Beye to cut the lead to 7-1.
The Gering offense, though, would explode in the top of the seventh inning.
Macy Schlothauer and Jessica Brown crossed the plate for the 9-1 lead.
Jada Schlothauer added another run on a wild pitch. Destiny Gonzales scored on an error for the 11-1 Gering lead.
Dean drove in Aguilar and Haylee Harder, and Maddie Wiese triple scoring Dean for the 14-1 lead.
Maddie Wiese tacked on another run on a fielding error and Gonzales singled in Nickie Todd and Macy Schlothauer to end the game at 17-1.
In addition to driving in two runs, Maddie Wiese earned the pitching win with 13 strikeouts.
Dean, Gonzales and Jada Schlothauer also had three RBIs for Gering. Also picking up RBIs were Liz Wiese, Nickie Todd and Aguilar.
Wild led Chadron with one RBI on 1-for-3 batting.
Alisyn pitched six innings for Chadron striking out one Gering batter. Maci Rutledge pitched one relief inning for Chadron.
