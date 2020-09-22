Gering softball team downs Chadron, 17-1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON — The Gering softball team picked up a dominating 17-1 win over Chadron on Tuesday.

Maddie Wiese drove in the first run of the game for Gering. Wiese hit a double to score Brylee Dean for the early 1-0 lead.

Gering’s Liz Wiese doubled in the second inning to score Jada Schlothauer. and Gianni Aguilar droved in Liz Wiese with a double of her own. Aguilar would score on a double by Dean to go into the third inning with a 4-0 lead.

The Bulldogs scored a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings to put Gering up 7-0.

Chadron picked up their run int eh bottom of the sixth inning on a single by Kadence Wild that drove in Emily Beye to cut the lead to 7-1.

The Gering offense, though, would explode in the top of the seventh inning.

Macy Schlothauer and Jessica Brown crossed the plate for the 9-1 lead.

Jada Schlothauer added another run on a wild pitch. Destiny Gonzales scored on an error for the 11-1 Gering lead.

Dean drove in Aguilar and Haylee Harder, and Maddie Wiese triple scoring Dean for the 14-1 lead.