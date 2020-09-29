Gering softball team earns 20th win of season

The Gering softball team closed out the regular season with a dominating performance in capturing their 20th win of the season with a 13-1 win over Alliance Tuesday night at Oregon Trail Park.

“We played really well,” Gering coach Tim Gonzales said. “We were firing on all cylinders with hitting and pitching and there wasn’t too much fielding that happened, but we came out hot with the sticks.”

Gering managed 11 hits in the contest and Maddy Wiese led the offense with a 3-for-3 game with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. She also got the win in the circle in facing just 10 batters.

Brylee Dean and Nickie Todd also had two hits each for Gering. Dean had two RBIs and two runs scored on two singles, while Todd had a double with four RBIs.

A big reason for the excellent play for Gering was the energy they had in the dugout and on the field. That is something that is needed as the Bulldogs get ready for sub-districts next Monday.

“We have to have high energy and we are definitely looking for good things for sub-districts,” Gonzales said. “We need high energy just like we had tonight, come out hot with the sticks, and we will be right in there.”