Gering softball team earns 20th win of season

The Gering softball team closed out the regular season with a dominating performance in capturing their 20th win of the season with a 13-1 win over Alliance Tuesday night at Oregon Trail Park.
“We played really well,” Gering coach Tim Gonzales said. “We were firing on all cylinders with hitting and pitching and there wasn’t too much fielding that happened, but we came out hot with the sticks.”
Gering managed 11 hits in the contest and Maddy Wiese led the offense with a 3-for-3 game with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. She also got the win in the circle in facing just 10 batters.
Brylee Dean and Nickie Todd also had two hits each for Gering. Dean had two RBIs and two runs scored on two singles, while Todd had a double with four RBIs.
A big reason for the excellent play for Gering was the energy they had in the dugout and on the field. That is something that is needed as the Bulldogs get ready for sub-districts next Monday.
“We have to have high energy and we are definitely looking for good things for sub-districts,” Gonzales said. “We need high energy just like we had tonight, come out hot with the sticks, and we will be right in there.”
For Alliance, they still have a few games left before sub-districts as they play Holyoke, Colorado, on Thursday and then have a triangular with Chase County and Chadron on Saturday. Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said his team is young and they are learning.
“We are very young and there was a lot of mental mistakes,” Palomo said. “I am very confident that we will get it fixed. It has been a tough year and then we have COVID we have to deal with. There is somethings that you can’t control but I tip my cap off to Gering. They showed up to play and they hit well and Wiese pitched well again.”
Wiese pitched her last game at Oregon Trail Park and tossed a 3-inning no-hitter, striking out six. The only baserunner Wiese allowed was on an infield error that Keeley Mazanec reached base, stole second and scored Alliance’s lone run.
Palomo said that he was proud of how they kept fighting.
‘Gering hit the ball and put pressure on us,” Palomo said. “It is tough to win when you are struggling to score runs. But we will find a way and do what we can to get ready for our next opponent, which is Holyoke. Everyday is a day to get better. That is my approach and they are always learning.”
Gering got on the scoreboard first with four runs in the first. Wiese started everything with a double and then pinch hitter Hayley Harder scored on a Dean single. Gianni Aguilar then singled and Destiny Gonzales walked to load the bases.
Dean scored to make it 2-0 on a Jada Schlothauer ground out and then Todd singled to score Aguilar and Gonzales for the 4-0 lead.
Gering added two more runs in the second. Jessie Brown led off with a single and then Wiese took the first pitch over the right centerfield fence that hit the construction workers tractor for a 2-run home run to make it 6-0.
Alliance scored one run in the third as Mazanec reaches on an error, stole second and scores on a sacrifice by Brianna LaCarbo.
Gering put the game away with seven in the third inning. Macy Schlothauer walked and then Maddi Walker singled. Brown was intentionally walked bringing up Wiese. Wiese took the first pitch and scored three with a double. Harder would come in to score on a Dean double that nearly left the yard as well, but stayed in to make it 10-0. Todd scored two with her single to make it 12-0 and Jada Schlothauer scored to make it 13-0.
Alliance 001 – 1 0 1
Gering 427 – 13 11 2
WP – Maddy Wiese; LP – Payton Gibson.
2B – Gering (Brylee Dean, Maddy Wiese 2).
HR – Gering (Maddy Wiese).
