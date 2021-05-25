Gering softball tourney draws 28 teams

The inaugural Gering Panhandle Pride Softball Tournament — held from Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23 — was deemed a success by co-organizer Jared Michaelson.

The tournament drew in 28 teams, many from out of the area. Only eight teams from Gering and Scottsbluff played in the tournament.

He said they were short two teams from their goal. He was aiming for 30 teams, but was still pleased with the turnout, he said.

“Being the first year, we kind of didn’t really know what to expect,” Michaelson said.

Michaelson said it took a lot of leg work to draw teams to the tournament.

“We advertised a lot. We really pushed it to try to get these bigger teams,” he said. “We travel every weekend all over Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming, so we were handing out flyers and telling them, ‘Hey, come to our tournament.’”

Michaelson said he got a lot of positive feedback during the tournament. All of the coaches he talked to said they liked it and would return.

Michaelson said the tournament was a long-time coming. He has had the idea for the tournament for a while, he said. They just didn’t have a complex big enough to host it.