Gering splits matches in Sidney volleyball triangular
SIDNEY — The Gering volleyball team split its matches at the Sidney Triangular on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The Bulldogs won their first match against Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran was pleased with her team’s performance in that match.

“Our intensity level was much better, (the coaching staff) was happy to see that” she said.

Cochran said she had several players step up.

“Kyla Knight played lights out,” she said. “She blocked well, She hit awesome. she just really stepped it up a notch. We were very, very pleased with her level of play. Cami Newman worked really hard blocking out the middle.”

Gering was swept by Sidney in their second match, 25-18 and 26-24.

“In that second match, we were up but Sidney went on about a four-point run. That was pretty rough for us. ... It was a fun game overall.”

Cochran said Sidney executed their game plan.

“Sidney just hit really well,” she said. “Our hitters were working hard to find their shots. Sidney played a great game.”

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

