ALLIANCE — The Gering Platte Valley Companies seniors rebounded from its 11-0 in their first meeting to down Alliance 5-4 in game two to claim the COVID Conference Tournament title on Sunday.
Gering got on the board first in the championship game when Riley Schanaman drove in Quinton Janecek.
Schanaman hit a triple int he top of the fourth scoring Janecek and Radzymski for the 3-0 lead. On the next at bat, Jack Franklin reached first on an error. Schanaman scored the fourth run of the game for Gering on the play.
Alliance fought its way back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Caeson Cloarke drove in JJ Garza on a double to right field to cut the lead to 4-1.
EJ Gomez connected for a double that scored Clarke, and Collin Schrawyer singled to center field to score Gomez and Trevor DuBray for the 4-4 tie.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Dalton Strauch delivered the game-winning single that drove in Riley Gaudreault for the 5-4 lead.
Schanaman earned the win on the mound pitching seven innings while striking out five batters and allowing nine hits and four runs.
Schanaman also had the hot bat knocking in three runs on 2-for-4 batting.
For Alliance, Jakob Callan pitched five innnings striking out six batters and allowing six hits. Schrawyer pitched two innings in relief with one strikeout.
Schrawyer had two RBIs on 3-for-3 hitting to lead Alliance. Clarke was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Gomez had one RBI with one hit in four plate appearances.
In the first game on Sunday, Alliance had to move past Chadron to get the chance to avenge their 5-3 Saturday night loss to Gering. Alliance’s Chase King pitched a one-hit game to boost Alliance to the 9-0 win over Chadron.
With the score 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Alliance exploded for seven runs to go up 9-0 to advance to their second meeting with Gering in as many days. Alliance’s offense was sparked by Garza, Clarke and Joel Baker, who had two RBIs each.
In Alliance’s first game against Gering PVC, DuBray pitched a masterful performance in their 11-0 win. DuBray pitched all five innings striking out six Gering batters while allowing just two hits.
Alliance steadily dismantled Gering scoring in all five innings.
In the first inning, Vic Hinojosa singled in Clarke for the 1-0 lead.
Garza knowcked in Callan and King for the 3-0 Alliance lead in the second inning.
Alliance picked up three more runs in the third. Vic Hinojosa hit a solo home run for the 4-0 lead. Baker bunted to bring in Gomez. Baker stole home for the 6-0 Alliance lead.
In the fourth inning, Gomez smacked a two-run double that scored Garza and Clarke for the 8-0 lead.
Alliance added to the lead in the fifth on a Schrawyer single that drove in AJ Escamilla, and Clarke connected for a double to brought in Schrawyer to score the final run for Alliance.
Hinojosa and Gomez each drove in two runs to pace Alliance on offense.
