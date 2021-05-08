 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering tennis team takes second at GNAC, Scottsbluff ends third
0 comments

Gering tennis team takes second at GNAC, Scottsbluff ends third

{{featured_button_text}}
Gering tennis team takes second at GNAC, Scottsbluff ends third
COURTESY PHOTO

McCOOK — The Gering tennis team finished second and Scottsbluff finished tied for third at the GNAC Tennis Tournament on Saturday,

Kristen Whaley took second at No. 1 singles finishing 3-1 on the day. Whaley fell 8-1 in the first round to McCook’s Megan Hodgson, who took first in the tournament.

Whaley rebounded with an 8-5 win over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley in the second round, and cruised to an 8-1 win over Hastings’ Anna Wibbles in the third round. She also took an 8-1 win over North Platte’s Brianna Plaster.

Bewley won 8-0 over Plaster and 8-4 over Wibbles.

Aspyn Johnson and Paige Schneider picked up a second-place finish in No. 1 doubles. They fell 8-1 to tournament champions Elsa Wilcox and Olivia Koetter in the first round before rattling off three straight wins.

Johnson/Schneider came back with an 8-1 win over Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Haley Thomalla, 8-4 over Hastings’ Diana Brailita and Natalie Brandt and edged North Platte’s Jada Mae Wheeler and Samantha Bowers by a score of 8-6.

The Bearcats’ Perez/Davis won 8-4 over Brandt/Vu, of Hastings.

Scottsbluff’s Cierra Schwarzkopf took third in No. 2 singles action with a 2-2 record in the tournament. Schwarzkopf won 8-4 over Gering’s Camille Newman and 9-7 over Kinley Stine, of North Platte.

Maia Swan and Kayle Morris took second for the Bulldogs in No. 2 doubles. In the second round, Swan/Morris won 8-1 over Scottsbluff’s team of Krisstana Perez and Jessica Davis.

Swan/Morris kept rolling with an 8-1 win over Hasting’s Anna Brandt and Alice Vu, and 8-5 over North Platte’s Hallie Hamilton and Raegan Douglas.

McCook won the team title with 24 points, and Gering ended second at 16. Scottsbluff and Hastings tied for third at 7 points.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News