Gering tennis team takes second at GNAC, Scottsbluff ends third

McCOOK — The Gering tennis team finished second and Scottsbluff finished tied for third at the GNAC Tennis Tournament on Saturday,
Kristen Whaley took second at No. 1 singles finishing 3-1 on the day. Whaley fell 8-1 in the first round to McCook’s Megan Hodgson, who took first in the tournament.
Whaley rebounded with an 8-5 win over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley in the second round, and cruised to an 8-1 win over Hastings’ Anna Wibbles in the third round. She also took an 8-1 win over North Platte’s Brianna Plaster.
Bewley won 8-0 over Plaster and 8-4 over Wibbles.
Aspyn Johnson and Paige Schneider picked up a second-place finish in No. 1 doubles. They fell 8-1 to tournament champions Elsa Wilcox and Olivia Koetter in the first round before rattling off three straight wins.
Johnson/Schneider came back with an 8-1 win over Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Haley Thomalla, 8-4 over Hastings’ Diana Brailita and Natalie Brandt and edged North Platte’s Jada Mae Wheeler and Samantha Bowers by a score of 8-6.
The Bearcats’ Perez/Davis won 8-4 over Brandt/Vu, of Hastings.
Scottsbluff’s Cierra Schwarzkopf took third in No. 2 singles action with a 2-2 record in the tournament. Schwarzkopf won 8-4 over Gering’s Camille Newman and 9-7 over Kinley Stine, of North Platte.
Maia Swan and Kayle Morris took second for the Bulldogs in No. 2 doubles. In the second round, Swan/Morris won 8-1 over Scottsbluff’s team of Krisstana Perez and Jessica Davis.
Swan/Morris kept rolling with an 8-1 win over Hasting’s Anna Brandt and Alice Vu, and 8-5 over North Platte’s Hallie Hamilton and Raegan Douglas.
McCook won the team title with 24 points, and Gering ended second at 16. Scottsbluff and Hastings tied for third at 7 points.