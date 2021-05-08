Gering tennis team takes second at GNAC, Scottsbluff ends third

McCOOK — The Gering tennis team finished second and Scottsbluff finished tied for third at the GNAC Tennis Tournament on Saturday,

Kristen Whaley took second at No. 1 singles finishing 3-1 on the day. Whaley fell 8-1 in the first round to McCook’s Megan Hodgson, who took first in the tournament.

Whaley rebounded with an 8-5 win over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley in the second round, and cruised to an 8-1 win over Hastings’ Anna Wibbles in the third round. She also took an 8-1 win over North Platte’s Brianna Plaster.

Bewley won 8-0 over Plaster and 8-4 over Wibbles.

Aspyn Johnson and Paige Schneider picked up a second-place finish in No. 1 doubles. They fell 8-1 to tournament champions Elsa Wilcox and Olivia Koetter in the first round before rattling off three straight wins.

Johnson/Schneider came back with an 8-1 win over Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Haley Thomalla, 8-4 over Hastings’ Diana Brailita and Natalie Brandt and edged North Platte’s Jada Mae Wheeler and Samantha Bowers by a score of 8-6.

The Bearcats’ Perez/Davis won 8-4 over Brandt/Vu, of Hastings.