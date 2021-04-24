Gering tennis team takes second at Scottsbluff Invite

The Gering tennis team scored 16 points en route to a second place finish at the Scottsbluff Tennis Invitational on Saturday, April 24 in Scottsbluff.
The Bearcats ended in fourth place at their home invite.
Gering coach Ron Swank said his team played well in a tournament that has heavy post-season implications.
“These are the (matches) that count toward your state (seeding),” he said. “We had good success (today). It was a good day.”
Gering’s Kristen Whaley made her return to the tennis court with a third-place finish in No. 1 singles play. Whaley went 2-1 in pool play claiming an 8-2 win over Thunder Basin’s Ali Morgan, and by forfeit over Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis. Whaley lost 8-5 to Hershey’s Anna Berntson to open pool play.
In the final round, Whaley earned an 8-3 win over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley for third place.
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Gering’s Paige Schneider went 3-0 in pool play to setup a matchup with McCook’s Joslyn Hammond in the championship match. Hammond halted Schneider’s winning streak with an 8-3 win in the title match.
Scottsbluff’s Cierra Schwarzkopf fell 8-6 to Hershey’s Carly Sexson in the third-place match.
Aspyn Johnson and Hanna Walker took a second-place finish in No. 2 doubles. After going 2-1 in pool play, Johnson and Walker fell 8-0 to Elsa Wilcox and Olivia Koetter of McCook in the first-place match.
Also medaling for the Bulldogs was the No. 2 doubles team of Kayle Morris and Maia Swan. Morris and Swan topped Scottsbluff’s Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza 8-3 in the third-place match.
Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said his team played well even after shaking up the lineup.
“Even though it’s getting later in the season, we’re still experimenting with different lineups. This gave us a good chance today to give people some last minute shots in making that final varsity lineup, so it was good,” he said. “That experience for those kids is super important. You can actually watch them week-to-week, match-to-match improve, and that rate of improvement is really critical right now.”
Team Scores
1, McCook, 24; 2T, Gering, 16; 2T, Hershey, 16; 4T, Scottsbluff, 10; 4T, North Platte, 10; 7, Alliance, 8; 8, Scottsbluff, 2
No. 1 Singles
1, Megan Hodgson, McCook; 2, Anna Berntson, Hershey; 3, Kristen Whaley, Gering; 4, Megan Bewley, Scottsbluff; 5, Ali Morgan, Thunder Basin; 6, Kinley Stine, North Platte; 7, Peyton Gibson, Alliance; 8, Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff.
No. 2 Singles
1, Joslyn Hammond, McCook; 2, Paige Schneider, Gering; 3, Carly Sexson, Hershey; 4, Cierra Schwarzkopf, Scottsbluff; 5, Sarah Rasse, Thunder Basin; 6, Haley Weare, Alliance; 7, Gracie Wisse, North Platte; 8, Kaitlyn Kizzire, Scottsbluff.
No. 1 Doubles
1, Elsa Wilcox and Olivia Koetter, McCook; 2, Aspyn Johnson and Hanna Walker, Gering; 3, Jada Mae Wheeler and Hallie Hamilton, North Platte; 4, Kayla McNeal and Brandy Bode, Hershey; 5, Abby Harveson and Haley Thomalla, Scottsbluff; 6, Jaky Lara-Patino and Krisstana Perez, Scottsbluff.
No. 2 Doubles
1, Lexi Hauxwell and Emily Kjendal, McCook; 2, Emma Nelson-Smith and Kate Vaughn, Hershey; 3, Kayle Morris and Maia Swan, Gering; 4, Aubrey Barrett and Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff; 5, Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruce, Thunder Basin; 6, Brooklyn Branstiter and Karlie Jensen, Alliance; 7, Laurel Daily and Morgan White, North Platte; 8, Lluvia Montelongo and Peyton Kriewald, Scottsbluff.