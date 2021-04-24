Gering tennis team takes second at Scottsbluff Invite

The Gering tennis team scored 16 points en route to a second place finish at the Scottsbluff Tennis Invitational on Saturday, April 24 in Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats ended in fourth place at their home invite.

Gering coach Ron Swank said his team played well in a tournament that has heavy post-season implications.

“These are the (matches) that count toward your state (seeding),” he said. “We had good success (today). It was a good day.”

Gering’s Kristen Whaley made her return to the tennis court with a third-place finish in No. 1 singles play. Whaley went 2-1 in pool play claiming an 8-2 win over Thunder Basin’s Ali Morgan, and by forfeit over Scottsbluff’s Jessica Davis. Whaley lost 8-5 to Hershey’s Anna Berntson to open pool play.

In the final round, Whaley earned an 8-3 win over Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley for third place.

In the No. 2 singles bracket, Gering’s Paige Schneider went 3-0 in pool play to setup a matchup with McCook’s Joslyn Hammond in the championship match. Hammond halted Schneider’s winning streak with an 8-3 win in the title match.

Scottsbluff’s Cierra Schwarzkopf fell 8-6 to Hershey’s Carly Sexson in the third-place match.