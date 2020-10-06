Gering volleyball sweeps Alliance in three sets

The Gering volleyball team played one of its best matches of the year, connecting offensively, defensively and had strong serving in sweeping past a talented Alliance squad 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 Tuesday evening at the Holliday Family of Companies Dome.
Gering, who took sixth at this past weekend’s Twin City Invitational, trailed just three times in the match and they trailed early in the second set.
Kyla Knight, a senior who finished with three kills, said the team played really well.
“We played phenomenal and every did their job. Everyone stepped up,” Knight said. “it was a fun game. We did some drills in practice that helped us with our connection and we have been feeling it late, which helped us out a lot.”
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said what was impressive was everyone contributed from the starters to the bench.
“We were very deep on our bench with our subs tonight,” Cochran said. “I was very pleased with the effort tonight. All the girls gave their heart on the court and it was a great team win.”
A big key was the movement of the ball from different hitters. Setter Macey Boggs finished with 15 set assists, but distributed the ball with pin-point accuracy. Cami Newman and Carleigh Pszanka led the hitting attack with five kills each followed by Maddie Ray with four and Knight with three.
“‘It was a great night of volleyball,” Cochran said. “Our front row played really, really well, too.”
While the offense was playing well at the net, the defense was also scrapping and picking up balls. Kennie Gable and Boggs each had 10 digs while Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had five, and Ray tallied four. Sydnee Winkler had three.
“Our defense played phenomenal,” Knight said. “Without our defense, we can’t run our offense. They played great tonight.”
Gering opened the match with a 5-0 lead after four points from Newman. Alliance sliced the lead to 11-9 after a couple points from Kenna Montes. Gering came back and went up 16-9 after four points from Pszanka and won the first set 25-17 on a Pszanka kill.
The second set was close early on as Alliance led 3-1 and then 4-2 and 5-3. Gering retook the lead at 7-5 as Gable served three points and led 12-6 after Gonzalez-Orozco had five service points. Alliance cut the deficit to 15-13 after a point from Jaelynne Clarke and trailed 16-14 when Gering started to put things away.
Gering led 19-15 and then went up 24-15 after four Gable points. Gering won the second set 25-16 on a Pszanka kill.
Newman started Gering’s third set with three straight points. Alliance cut the lead to 4-2 on a kill from Avah Steggall, but Gering doubled up Alliance 10-5 and pushed the lead to 16-8 on a Boggs points. Gering never looked back as they led 19-10 on a Knight points and then saw Winkler serve out the match with five points for the win.
Gering will be back in action Saturday when they host the Western Conference tournament with Scottsbluff, Chadron, Sidney, Alliance, and Mitchell coming to the dome for action.
Knight said they have to build off of Tuesday’s win to have a shot at the Western Conference championship.
“We have to work hard,” Knight said. “We have some tough teams. We are ready to work hard and ready to play.”
