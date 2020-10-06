Gering volleyball sweeps Alliance in three sets

“‘It was a great night of volleyball,” Cochran said. “Our front row played really, really well, too.”

While the offense was playing well at the net, the defense was also scrapping and picking up balls. Kennie Gable and Boggs each had 10 digs while Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had five, and Ray tallied four. Sydnee Winkler had three.

“Our defense played phenomenal,” Knight said. “Without our defense, we can’t run our offense. They played great tonight.”

Gering opened the match with a 5-0 lead after four points from Newman. Alliance sliced the lead to 11-9 after a couple points from Kenna Montes. Gering came back and went up 16-9 after four points from Pszanka and won the first set 25-17 on a Pszanka kill.

The second set was close early on as Alliance led 3-1 and then 4-2 and 5-3. Gering retook the lead at 7-5 as Gable served three points and led 12-6 after Gonzalez-Orozco had five service points. Alliance cut the deficit to 15-13 after a point from Jaelynne Clarke and trailed 16-14 when Gering started to put things away.

Gering led 19-15 and then went up 24-15 after four Gable points. Gering won the second set 25-16 on a Pszanka kill.