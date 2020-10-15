Gering volleyball sweeps Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said her team played alright, but had to many little miscues at the wrong time that cost them.

“It definitely wasn’t our best match,” Foral said. “We were inconstant. We had hitting errors, serving errors, and our serve receive was not there at times. I think when you combine all those along with our blocking was inconstant, it really is tough to win. I am super happy with the way the girls fought. I don’t think, across the board, came ready to play.”

Overall, though, it was a battle between the two cross-river rivals.

“It was more-so that our errors came at the wrong time,” Foral said. “We would just get over the hump and get on a little streak, and then we have a miss serve. Our errors came more so in the timing.”

The first set started with Scottsbluff taking an 8-4 lead after four Cali Wright points. The Bearcats pushed the lead to 16-11 after Emma Foote served five points. Gering came back after a kill by Carliegh Pszanka and then three points from Sydney Winkler to take an 18-17 lead.

The lead jumped back and forth with Scottsbluff leading 20-19. Boggs changed al that with a setter kill and then served three points for a 23-20 lead. Pszanka finished off the first set with a kill and the 25-22 win.