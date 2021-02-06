 Skip to main content
Gering wrestlers claim Class B, District 4A title
Mitchell's Cael Peters wrestles Gordon-Rushville's Tegan Snyder during the Class C, District 4A Tournament in Mitchell on Saturday.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

LEXINGTON — The Gering wrestling team turned in a dominating performance to claim the Class B, District 4A on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had six wrestlers finish in first place in their weight class as they claimed the team title with 167 points.

At 106 pounds, Ashton Dane won a razor-thin 2-0 decision over Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco in the championship match.

Quinton Chavez continues his quest for his third straight state title by pinning Gothenburg’s Carson Stevens in 51 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Chavez pinned Chadron’s Braden Underwood in 1:38 before winning by medical forfeit over Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley.

Paul Ruff pulled off the upset win in the 126-pound title match downing Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia by a slim 4-2 margin.

Tyler Nagel won 8-2 over Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick for the 132 pound title.

Nate Rocheleau pinned his way to the 138 pound title. Rocheleau pinned Zane Stoike, of Alliance, in 1:54 in the semifinals. In the title match, Rocheleau won by pinfall over Gothenburg’s Abe Mendez in 1:10.

Jacob Awiszus won by an 11-5 decision over Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson in the 170-pound semifinals, before pinning Chadron’s Sawyer Haag in 3:45.

In the Class D, 3A Sub-district tournament, Bayard claimed first place with 140 points.

For the Tigers, Beau Lake finished in first place at 145 pounds with a 4-3 decision over Kimball’s Trey Schindler in the title match.

Kolton Kriha took the 160 pound title pinning Morrill’s Matthew Kohel in 3:34.

Christian Leonard pinned his way through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before meeting up with Minatare’s Haydon Olds for the championship. Leonard pulled out the 11-7 win.

The district tournaments are slated for Saturday, Feb. 13. Gering will host the B-4 tournament, which includes Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Scottsbluff and Sidney.

Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville and Mitchell will compete in the C-4 tournament in Valentine.

Sutherland will host Banner County, Bayard, Crawford, Garden County, Hemingford, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Morrill, and Sioux County in the D-4 meet.

Area District Qualifiers

Class B

Alliance

106 — Riley Picket Pin

113 — Tory Picket Pin

132 — Jaxon Minnick

138 — Zane Stoike

145 — Asa Johnson

160 — Philip Halstead

Chadron

120 — Braden Underwood

152 — Daniel Wellnitz

160 — Rhett Cullers

170 — Sawyer Haag

182 — Kade Waggener

285 — Ryan Bickel

Gering

106 — Ashton Dane

113 — Jordan Shirley

120 — Quinton Chavez

126 —Paul Ruff

132 — Tyler Nagel

138 — Nate Rocheleau

145 — AJ Stoner

170 — Jacob Awiszus

195 — Taydon Gorsuch

220 — Iziah Blanco

Scottsbluff

106 — Joey Canseco

120 — Connor Whitely

126 — Paul Garcia

132 — Mason Wagner

152 — Mychaia Moss

160 — Josiah Mobley

170 — Jayce Wilkinson

182 — Sebastian Boyle

195 — Justin Ahlers

220 — Trenton Jenkins

Sidney

106 — Chance Houser

120 — Austin Munier

132 — Julian Maytorena

138 — Colby Langley

160 — Cauyer Glanz

182 — Brady Robb

195 — Hunter Ahrendt

220 — Riley Christensen

Class C

Bridgeport

113 — Harrison Barnette

120 — Chase McGrath

126 — Chance Cooper

138 — Damien Bell

152 — Trevor Widener

160 — Steven Menke

170 — Curtis Jackson

Gordon-Rushville

120 — Tucker Banister

126 — Traiton Starr

145 — Jace Freeseman

152 — Drake Brewer

170 — Tegan Snyder

182 — Taylon Pascoe

Mitchell

106 — Ace Hobbs

113 — TC Hughson

132 — Hadley Markowski

145 – Kadin Perez

152 — Devon Engledon

170 — Cael Peters

220 — Nathan Coley

Class D

Banner County

152 — Wyatt Reichenberg

Bayard

113 — Brock Burry

126 — Hunter Kildow

132 — Zach Araujo

145 — Beau Lake

145 — Luke Dalby

152 — Kolby Houchin

160 — Kolton Kriha

170 — Christian Leonard

182 — Theron Miller

285 — Michael Rotherham

Crawford

160 — Kolby Welling

285 — Carter Rudloff

Garden County

106 — Chris Loyd

126 — Kyle Rote

132 — Gavin Hunt

138 — Adam Hill

152 — Colton Holthus

160 — Gunner Roberson

170 — Trey Kirch

182 — Dallas Miller

195 — Chesney Stanczyk

Hemingford

113 — Creel Weber

120 — Jonathan Fritzler

138 — Dalton Jones

160 — Alex Neefe

195 — Emma Gomez

Kimball

126 — James McGinnis

132 — Connor Cluff

145 — Trey Schindler

Leyton

106 — Trenton Rushman

138 — Brenton Abbott

Minatare

152 — Jose Martinez

170 — Haydon Olds

Morrill

138 — Daniel Kohel

160 — Matthew Kohel

182 — Michael Morgan

195 — Bryce Seier

285 — Reegan French

Sioux County

113 — Jason Skavdahl

160 — Jesse Dunn­

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

