Gering wrestlers claim Class B, District 4A title

LEXINGTON — The Gering wrestling team turned in a dominating performance to claim the Class B, District 4A on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had six wrestlers finish in first place in their weight class as they claimed the team title with 167 points.

At 106 pounds, Ashton Dane won a razor-thin 2-0 decision over Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco in the championship match.

Quinton Chavez continues his quest for his third straight state title by pinning Gothenburg’s Carson Stevens in 51 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Chavez pinned Chadron’s Braden Underwood in 1:38 before winning by medical forfeit over Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley.

Paul Ruff pulled off the upset win in the 126-pound title match downing Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia by a slim 4-2 margin.

Tyler Nagel won 8-2 over Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick for the 132 pound title.

Nate Rocheleau pinned his way to the 138 pound title. Rocheleau pinned Zane Stoike, of Alliance, in 1:54 in the semifinals. In the title match, Rocheleau won by pinfall over Gothenburg’s Abe Mendez in 1:10.