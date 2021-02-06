Gering wrestlers claim Class B, District 4A title

LEXINGTON — The Gering wrestling team turned in a dominating performance to claim the Class B, District 4A on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had six wrestlers finish in first place in their weight class as they claimed the team title with 167 points.
At 106 pounds, Ashton Dane won a razor-thin 2-0 decision over Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco in the championship match.
Quinton Chavez continues his quest for his third straight state title by pinning Gothenburg’s Carson Stevens in 51 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Chavez pinned Chadron’s Braden Underwood in 1:38 before winning by medical forfeit over Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley.
Paul Ruff pulled off the upset win in the 126-pound title match downing Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia by a slim 4-2 margin.
Tyler Nagel won 8-2 over Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick for the 132 pound title.
Nate Rocheleau pinned his way to the 138 pound title. Rocheleau pinned Zane Stoike, of Alliance, in 1:54 in the semifinals. In the title match, Rocheleau won by pinfall over Gothenburg’s Abe Mendez in 1:10.
Jacob Awiszus won by an 11-5 decision over Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson in the 170-pound semifinals, before pinning Chadron’s Sawyer Haag in 3:45.
In the Class D, 3A Sub-district tournament, Bayard claimed first place with 140 points.
For the Tigers, Beau Lake finished in first place at 145 pounds with a 4-3 decision over Kimball’s Trey Schindler in the title match.
Kolton Kriha took the 160 pound title pinning Morrill’s Matthew Kohel in 3:34.
Christian Leonard pinned his way through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before meeting up with Minatare’s Haydon Olds for the championship. Leonard pulled out the 11-7 win.
The district tournaments are slated for Saturday, Feb. 13. Gering will host the B-4 tournament, which includes Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Scottsbluff and Sidney.
Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville and Mitchell will compete in the C-4 tournament in Valentine.
Sutherland will host Banner County, Bayard, Crawford, Garden County, Hemingford, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Morrill, and Sioux County in the D-4 meet.
Area District Qualifiers
Class B
Alliance
106 — Riley Picket Pin
113 — Tory Picket Pin
132 — Jaxon Minnick
138 — Zane Stoike
145 — Asa Johnson
160 — Philip Halstead
Chadron
120 — Braden Underwood
152 — Daniel Wellnitz
160 — Rhett Cullers
170 — Sawyer Haag
182 — Kade Waggener
285 — Ryan Bickel
Gering
106 — Ashton Dane
113 — Jordan Shirley
120 — Quinton Chavez
126 —Paul Ruff
132 — Tyler Nagel
138 — Nate Rocheleau
145 — AJ Stoner
170 — Jacob Awiszus
195 — Taydon Gorsuch
220 — Iziah Blanco
Scottsbluff
106 — Joey Canseco
120 — Connor Whitely
126 — Paul Garcia
132 — Mason Wagner
152 — Mychaia Moss
160 — Josiah Mobley
170 — Jayce Wilkinson
182 — Sebastian Boyle
195 — Justin Ahlers
220 — Trenton Jenkins
Sidney
106 — Chance Houser
120 — Austin Munier
132 — Julian Maytorena
138 — Colby Langley
160 — Cauyer Glanz
182 — Brady Robb
195 — Hunter Ahrendt
220 — Riley Christensen
Class C
Bridgeport
113 — Harrison Barnette
120 — Chase McGrath
126 — Chance Cooper
138 — Damien Bell
152 — Trevor Widener
160 — Steven Menke
170 — Curtis Jackson
Gordon-Rushville
120 — Tucker Banister
126 — Traiton Starr
145 — Jace Freeseman
152 — Drake Brewer
170 — Tegan Snyder
182 — Taylon Pascoe
Mitchell
106 — Ace Hobbs
113 — TC Hughson
132 — Hadley Markowski
145 – Kadin Perez
152 — Devon Engledon
170 — Cael Peters
220 — Nathan Coley
Class D
Banner County
152 — Wyatt Reichenberg
Bayard
113 — Brock Burry
126 — Hunter Kildow
132 — Zach Araujo
145 — Beau Lake
145 — Luke Dalby
152 — Kolby Houchin
160 — Kolton Kriha
170 — Christian Leonard
182 — Theron Miller
285 — Michael Rotherham
Crawford
160 — Kolby Welling
285 — Carter Rudloff
Garden County
106 — Chris Loyd
126 — Kyle Rote
132 — Gavin Hunt
138 — Adam Hill
152 — Colton Holthus
160 — Gunner Roberson
170 — Trey Kirch
182 — Dallas Miller
195 — Chesney Stanczyk
Hemingford
113 — Creel Weber
120 — Jonathan Fritzler
138 — Dalton Jones
160 — Alex Neefe
195 — Emma Gomez
Kimball
126 — James McGinnis
132 — Connor Cluff
145 — Trey Schindler
Leyton