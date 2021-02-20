Gering wrestlers in striking distance of Class B state title

Nagel earned two more points in the second on a nearfall, with Parrish again earning an escape point.

Nagel was up 4-2 heading into the final period. An escape point gave Nagel the 5-2 lead with 1:30 to go in the match. Parrish closed the gap to 5-4 with a takedown. Nagel looked like he might pick up the win taking a 6-4 lead on an escape with under a minute to go, but Parrish scored on a takedown with 10 seconds left to take it into overtime. Parrish, again, scored on a takedown in overtime to claim the 8-6 win.

Nagel fell 6-3 to Dreu White, of Cozad, to end the tournament in sixth place.

Gering’s Nate Rocheleau was edged 3-2 by Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke. Njeither wrestler was able to score a point in the first period.

In the second, Rocheleau took an early 1-0 lead with 1:31 left. Reinke, though, got a takedown with 50 seconds left in the second to take a 2-1 lead, before Rocheleau picked up another point on an escape just 17 seconds later. The match looked like it might go to an overtime period before Reinke earned an escape point with 33 seconds left to break the tie.