Gering wrestlers in striking distance of Class B state title

After a rough morning for the Gering wrestling team, the Bulldogs lead Beatrice 116.5 to 104.5 in the team standings.
The Bulldogs have all but locked up the team title. It will take several things falling into place for Beatrice to pull off a tie.
The finals start at 6 p.m. Mountain. Gering's Ashton Dane is battling for the 106 pound title, and Paul Ruff is battling Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia in all Twin City final at 120 for the second straight year.
Dane dominated Wayne’s Garrett Schultz from the opening buzzer to advance to the 106-pound title match. A takedown and nearfall in the first period gave Dane a 5-0 lead. Neither wrestler scored in the second. Dane picked up three more points in the third on an escape and a takedown to win 8-0.
At 120, Gering’s Quinton Chavez lost his bid for a third-straight state title in a overtime thriller with Adams Central’s Braiden Kort. Kort got on the scoreboard first with an escape in the second period. With 1:50 left in the match, Chavez got a point on an escape of his own. In the overtime period, Kort got a takedown on Chavez with 29 seconds to go and picked up another three on a nearfall with six second left on the clock.
Chavez rebounded with his second win of the tournament over Connor Ritonya, of Bennington. Chavez earned a 3-1 win to move on in the consolation bracket.
Chavez earned a third-place finish with a 5-2 win in the consolation finals over Columbus Lakeview’s Andon Stenger.
Chavez went up 3-0 on an escape and takedown in the second. Both wrestlers scored on reversals in the third as Chavez claimed the 5-2 win.
Garcia is in the finals for the fourth-straight year after downing York’s Thomas Ivey 4-2 in the semifinals.
Both wrestlers started off slowly, with Garcia taking a 2-0 edge into the second period after getting a takedown with 16 seconds left in the first. Garcia went up 4-0 with a takedown with 1:12 left in the second. Ivey, though, picked up a point on an escape two seconds later to make it 4-1. Ivey would score again on an escape in the third as Garcia escaped with the 4-2 win.
In the semifinal round, Ruff exacted revenge on Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells, who took a controversial 5-4 win over Ruff in the B-8 District Tournament. Wells had a point deducted and warned several times for poking Ruff in the eye in that tournament. Ruff didn’t let the match go the distance in the semifinals of the state tournament pinning wells in 4:36.
Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky pinned Gering’s Ty Nagel in 28 seconds sending Nagel to the consolation bracket.
In the consolation semifinals, Bennington’s AJ Parrish claimed an 8-6 overtime with over Nagel. Nagel scored on a takedown in the first with 28 seconds to go, and Parrish earned an escape point to give Nagel the 2-1 advantage.
Nagel earned two more points in the second on a nearfall, with Parrish again earning an escape point.
Nagel was up 4-2 heading into the final period. An escape point gave Nagel the 5-2 lead with 1:30 to go in the match. Parrish closed the gap to 5-4 with a takedown. Nagel looked like he might pick up the win taking a 6-4 lead on an escape with under a minute to go, but Parrish scored on a takedown with 10 seconds left to take it into overtime. Parrish, again, scored on a takedown in overtime to claim the 8-6 win.
Nagel fell 6-3 to Dreu White, of Cozad, to end the tournament in sixth place.
Gering’s Nate Rocheleau was edged 3-2 by Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke. Njeither wrestler was able to score a point in the first period.
In the second, Rocheleau took an early 1-0 lead with 1:31 left. Reinke, though, got a takedown with 50 seconds left in the second to take a 2-1 lead, before Rocheleau picked up another point on an escape just 17 seconds later. The match looked like it might go to an overtime period before Reinke earned an escape point with 33 seconds left to break the tie.
Seward’s Cameron Schrad earned a dramatic 6-5 win over Rocheleau in the consolation semifinals. The wrestler were tied at 5-5 and appeared to be heading to overtime, but Schrad earned a point on an escape with 1 second left to take the win.
Rocheleau takes home a fifth-place medal with an 8-1 decision over Michael Mass, of Ralston.
In the 170-pound bracket, Gering’s Jacob Awiszus took on Evan Canoyer, of Waverly. Canoyer was the No. 1 ranked wrestler by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at 170 all season long, and Awiszus maintained the No. 2 ranking. The match lived up to the hype.
Awiszus got an escape point with 1:47 left in the second period. In the third, Canoyer evened the scored at 1-1 with an escape with 1:55 to go and scored a takedown at 1:26 to take a 3-1 lead. Awiszus picked up another escape point with 29 seconds left, but he was unable to pick up another as Canoyer advanced to the finals with a 3-2 win.
Awiszus dominated Hastings’ Jackson Phelps in the consolation semifinals picking up an 8-0 win.
Awiszus finished third after picking up a win over Pierce’s Zander Schweitzer by medical forfeit in the consolation finals.
