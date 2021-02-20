Gering wrestlers tied for first after rough start to second day of state

After a rough morning for the Gering wrestling team, the Bulldogs are tied with Beatrice at 93.5 points with the consolation finals and finals still to come.

Gering’s Ashton Dane dominated Wayne’s Garrett Schultz from the opening buzzer to advance to the 106-pound title match. A takedown and nearfall in the first period gave Dane a 5-0 lead. Neither wrestler scored in the second. Dane picked up three more points in the third on an escape and a takedown to win 8-0.

At 120, Gering’s Quinton Chavez lost his bid for a third-straight state title in a overtime thriller with Adams Central’s Braiden Kort. Kort got on the scoreboard first with an escape in the second period. With 1:50 left in the match, Chavez got a point on an escape of his own. In the overtime period, Kort got a takedown on Chavez with 29 seconds to go and picked up another three on a nearfall with six second left on the clock.

Chavez rebounded with his second win of the tournament over Connor Ritonya, of Bennington. Chavez earned a 3-1 win to move on in the consolation bracket.