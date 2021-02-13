Gering wrestlers win B4 District title; Scottsbluff takes third

The Gering wrestling team continued its battle to regain its place as a wrestling power winning the Class B4 District tournament on Saturday.
Five Bulldogs claimed first in their weight brackets and had four other place as the Gering took first place with a team score of 159.5.
Scottsbluff took third in the team standings with an 89. Both teams will advance to the state tournament. The tournament is on Feb. 17-20 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
Gering’s Ashton Dane took first in the 106-pound weight class by a 7-3 decision over Sidney’s Chance Houser. Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco took third by pinning Broken Bow’s Chauncey Watson.
The Bulldogs’ Jordan Shirley took third at 113 winning 6-4 over Broken Bow’s Wilson Cucul Tzin in the consolation finals.
Gering’s Quinton Chavez and Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley battled for the 120 pound title. Chavez took the championship with a 6-3 decision.
Paul Garcia, of Scottsbluff, improved his season record to 39-3 with a 9-2 win over Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells at 126 pounds. The Bulldogs Paul Ruff finished third after losing a controversial semifinal match 4-3 to Wells. Wells was warned several times for poking Ruff in the eye. It was just Ruff’s second loss of the season.
Tyler Nagel, of Gering, won a thrilling 3-0 decision over Cozad’s Dreu White at 132 pounds. Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagener took third with a 6-3 decision over Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick.
Gering’s Nate Rocheleau improved to 25-3 on the season claiming first place at 138. Rocheleau pinned Broken Bow’s Trey Garey in 1:38.
AJ Stone took fourth for the Bulldogs in the 145 pound weight class after dropping by a 10-4 decision to Alliance’s Asa Johnson in the consolation finals.
Scottsbluff’s Mychaia Moss finished in fourth at 152 after Chadron’s Daniel Wellnitz edged Moss with a 5-3 decision.
The Bearcats Josiah Mobley pinned Chadron’s Rhett Cullers in 3:26 in the consolation finals for a fourth-place finish.
The Bulldogs Jacob Awiszus made quick work of the 170-pound title match pinning Max Denson, of Broken Bow, in 55 seconds.
Chadron’s Sawyer Haag took Scottsbluff’s Jayce Wilkinson the distance in the consolation finals. Wilkinson won the match 4-1. Haag just missed out making it to the finals falling to Denson after being called for a violation during overtime. Denson edged Haag 3-1.
Iziah Blanco continued wrestling well for Gering picking up a third place finish at 220. Blanco won by pinfall in 4:20 over Ogallala’s Colton Donason.
In the Class C4 District tournament, Bridgeport finished in sixth place in the team standings. Damien Bell and Steven Menke led Bridgeport with first-place finishes.
Bell claimed over Valentine’s Ashton Lurz. Menke won buy ultimate tie breaker over Ord’s Garret Kluthe.
Also qualifying for the Class C state tournament are Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs with a third-place finish at 106, and TC Hughson pinned Chase County’s Cayden White for third at 113.
Tucker Banister, of Gordon-Rushville, advances to state with a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds.
Bridgeport’s Chance Cooper lost by pinfall to Valentine’s Chris Williams in 1:14 in 126-pound championship match. Gordon-Rushville’s Traiton Star ended in fourth.
Mitchell’s Kadin Perez and Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Freeseman finished third and fourth after Perez took a 5-3 decision over Freeseman in the consolation finals at 145.
In the 152 pound weight class, the Bulldog’s Trevor Widener won an 8-0 decision over O’Neill’s Levi Drueke for fourth place.
Gordon-Rushville’s Tegan Snyder took third at 170, and teammate Taylon Pascoe ended in fourth at 182.
Mitchell’s Nathan Coley won the 220-pound championship by pin in 3:33 over Amhert’s Drew Bogard.
In Class D4 action, Bayard’s Hunter Kildow and Christian Leonard took first at 126 and 170.
District Tournament Team Scores
(The top three advance as a team to state)
Class B4
1, Gering 159.5; 2, Broken Bow 145.0; 3, Scottsbluff 103.0; 4, Ogallala 89.0; 5, McCook 82.5; 6, Sidney 62.0; 7, Chadron 61.0; 8, Lexington 50.0; 9, Cozad 47.0; 10, Alliance 40.0; 11, Gothenburg 28.0; 11, Holdrege 28.0.
Class C4
1, Ord, 135.0; 2, Oюeill, 129.5; 3, Amherst, 113.0; 4, Ravenna, 106.0; 5, Valentine, 89.5; 6, Bridgeport, 82.0; 7, Mitchell, 68.0; 8, Gordon-Rushville, 50.0; 9, Loomis/Bertrand, 31.0; 10, Gibbon, 29.0.
Class D4
1, Maxwell, 121.0; 2, Mullen, 120.0; 3, Sutherland, 106.0; 4, Garden, County, 83.0; 5, Bayard, 82.0; 6, Hitchcock, County, 67.0; 6, Perkins, County, 67.0; 8, North, Platte, St., Patrickѳ, 40.0; 9, Morrill, 39.0; 10, Medicine, Valley, 33.0; 11, Hyannis, 24.0; 11, Kimball, 24.0; 13, Crawford, 20.0; 14, Minatare, 19.0; 15, Wauneta-Palisade, 18.0; 16, Hemingford, 17.0; 17, Leyton, 10.0; 18, Hay, Springs, 6.0; 19, Paxton, 4.0; 20, Banner, County, 3.0; 21, Dundy, County-Stratton, 0.0; 21, Sioux, County, 0.0.
District Medalists
(Medalists qualify for a state tournament berth)
Class B4
106 — Ashton Dane, Gering; Chance Houser, Sidney; Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff.
113 — Jordan Shirley, Gering.
120 — Quinton Chavez, Gering; Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff; Austin Munier, Sidney,
126 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff; Paul Ruff, Gering.
132 — Tyler Nagel, Gering; Mason Wagener, Scottsbluff; Jaxon Minnick, Alliance.
138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering.
145 — Asa Johnson, Alliance; AJ Stone, Gering.
152 — Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron; Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff.
160 — Philip Halstead, Alliance; Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff; Rhett Cullers, Chadron.
170 — Jacob Awiszus, Gering; Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff; Sawyer Haag, Chadron.
182 — Kade Waggener, Chadron; Brady Robb, Sidney;
195 — Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney.
220 — Iziah Blanco, Gering.
285 — Ryan Bickel, Chadron.
Class C4
106 — Ace Hobbs, Mitchell.
113 — TC Hughson, Mitchell.
120 — Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville.
126 — Chance Cooper, Bridgeport; Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville.
138 — Damien Bell, Bridgeport.
145 — Kadin Perez, Mitchell; Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville.
152 — Trevor Widener, Bridgeport.
160 — Steven Menke, Bridgeport.
170 — Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville.
182 — Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville.
220 — Nathan Coley, Mitchell.
Class D4
106 — Trenton Rushman, Leyton; Cash Davis, Hyannis.
113 — Creel Weber, Hemingford; Brock Burry, Bayard.
126 — Hunter Kildow, Bayard; James McGinnis, Kimball.
132 — Connor Cluff, Kimball.
138 — Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis.
145 — Beau Lake, Bayard.
152 — Colton Holthus, Garden County.
160 — Kolby Welling, Crawford; Matthew Kohel, Morrill; Kolton Kriha, Bayard: Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 — Christian Leonard, Bayard; Haydon Olds, Minatare: Trey Kirch, Garden County.
182 — Dallas Miller, Garden County.