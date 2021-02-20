Gering wrestlers win team title: Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia wins fourth state title

Gering’s Ashton Dane dominated Wayne’s Garrett Schultz from the opening buzzer to advance to the 106-pound title match. A takedown and nearfall in the first period gave Dane a 5-0 lead. Neither wrestler scored in the second. Dane picked up three more points in the third on an escape and a takedown to win 8-0.

At 120, Gering’s Quinton Chavez lost his bid for a third-straight state title in a overtime thriller with Adams Central’s Braiden Kort. Kort got on the scoreboard first with an escape in the second period. With 1:50 left in the match, Chavez got a point on an escape of his own. In the overtime period, Kort got a takedown on Chavez with 29 seconds to go and picked up another three on a nearfall with six second left on the clock.

Chavez rebounded with his second win of the tournament over Connor Ritonya, of Bennington. Chavez earned a 3-1 win to move on in the consolation bracket.

Chavez earned a third-place finish with a 5-2 win in the consolation finals over Columbus Lakeview’s Andon Stenger.

Chavez went up 3-0 on an escape and takedown in the second. Both wrestlers scored on reversals in the third as Chavez claimed the 5-2 win.

Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky pinned Gering’s Ty Nagel in 28 seconds sending Nagel to the consolation bracket.

