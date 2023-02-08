GERING — This past Saturday there was a special moment before the Gering boys basketball game with Chase County as the school paid tribute to a 36-year scoring record that was broken earlier in the week.

Senior Max Greeley scored a game-high 50 points in a win over Torrington High School on Jan. 31, and eclipsed the single-game mark of 41 points set in 1987 by Michael Palomo.

The two were recognized on the court in the pregame ceremony

“I was in shock to be surprised with meeting him, especially in front of everyone I know,” Greeley said. “Being recognized with someone who held a record for that long made me feel so many emotions. I felt like I could have laughed and cried of joy all at the same time and it felt amazing to me.”

Greeley said the record still seems unbelievable.

“Honestly, it still hasn’t sunk into me that I have broken the school record because it just doesn’t seem real,” he said.

Palomo heard from his brother, Daniel, on the day of the game that his record was in jeopardy and Michael listened to it and cheered Greeley on to break it.

“I was sitting at home and my brother called me about 7:30 or 8 (p.m.)and said that I needed to see the ending of the game,” Palomo said. “I said, ‘What is going on?’ He said, 'There's this kid from Gering that has 36 or 37 points and there is like six or seven minutes left in the game and I think he is going to beat your record.'

"I sat there and listened to it on the radio with him and once he hit the 42 mark, I was ecstatic. It was a big shock, but it was a good shock.”

Palomo said it is amazing that his record stood for more than three decades.

“It was a long time and a real god-send. I worked hard for it and it was special that I got to keep it for so long,” Palomo said. “I am very thankful and glad that someone came along and beat it. It is an awesome feeling that someone from Gering could come and beat it that I held for 36 years. That is a long time for it not to be broken.

"I am amazed that I held it for that long. It was just all the hard work and dedication that I had. I am just glad that some came and had the chance to beat the record.”

Greeley said he could tell that Palomo’s passion for the game is similar to his own.

“That was my first time seeing and meeting Michael and he seemed like a really cool guy,” he said. “I felt like I could have had a long conversation with him because I could just tell that he truly understood the game of basketball.”

The main difference beween the two performances is the time frame. When Palomo set the record there was no 3-point line and the game was totally different. Jerry Becking was Palomo’s coach in the late 1980s and it was a different team.

“There was no 3-point line in my era. It is what it is and I am still thankful that I got to play the game and enjoy the game so much,” Palomo said. “The games these days are a lot faster and kids are a lot bigger.

“Back in our days, I am thankful that we had a coach by the name of Jerry Becking. When we first moved down here from Scottsbluff and first got to Gering," he said. "I was an eighth grader and I had an older brother Daniel Palomo and we started a tradition here that we got to open it up and run and gun and that was how team was. We had a very good team back in the days.”

Gering made three straight trips to the Class B state tournament during Palomo’s playing days falling in the first-rounds in 1985 and 1987 and then falling in the state championship game to Holdrege 59-56 in 1986.

“I am a big-time Gering fan; that will never change,” Palomo said. “I just want to thank everybody and all the people that recognized I had this and it has been an honor.”

Greeley added the record is a team record as he has to share it with his teammates.

“I honestly just want to show love to all of my teammates because they wanted me to break it just as bad as I did."