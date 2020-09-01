Gering's Schlaepfer claims back-to-back Western Conference championship

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer chipped in for an eagle and nailed several long putts en route to becoming the back-to-back Western Conference champion on Tuesday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Schlaepfer fired a 75 to finish two strokes ahead of Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley. Kelley carded a 77 for second place, and Emily Krzyzanowski shot an 81 for third place to give Scottsbluff the Scottsbluff Invitational team title with a 342.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this story
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!