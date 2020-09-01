 Skip to main content
Gering's Schlaepfer claims back-to-back Western Conference championship
Gering's Madi Schlaepfer tees off on Hole No. 17 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club during the Scottsbluff Golf Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer chipped in for an eagle and nailed several long putts en route to becoming the back-to-back Western Conference champion on Tuesday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Schlaepfer fired a 75 to finish two strokes ahead of Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley. Kelley carded a 77 for second place, and Emily Krzyzanowski shot an 81 for third place to give Scottsbluff the Scottsbluff Invitational team title with a 342.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

