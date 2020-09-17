Gering's Schlaepfer shoots 75 in Bulldogs win in the Chadron Invite

CHADRON — Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer continues to play well, shooting a 75 to win the Chadron Invite on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Schlaepfer won in dominating style as she was 19 strokes better than Chadron’s Maddi Pelton who finished second with a 94.
Schlaepfer’s 75 helped Gering claim the team title with a score of 413.
The Bulldogs’ Tayber Meyer scored a 94 to take third place.
Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft finished fourth with a 95, and Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles took fifth after carding a 95.
In sixth place was Scottsbluff’s Hanna Abrams who shot a 96, and Valentine’s Nicole Williams claimed a seventh-place finish with a 99.
Alliance’s Julia Wilson shot a 99 for eighth and teammate Regan Lambert claimed ninth with score of 103. Maralee Rischling, of Chadron, rounded out the top 10 carding a 105.
Chadron Invite
Top 10 Individuals
1, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75; 2, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 94; 3, Tayber Meyer, Gering, 94; 4, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 95; 5, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 96; 6, Hanna Abrams, Scottsbluff, 96; 7, Nicole Williams, 8, Julie Wilson, Alliance, 99; 9, Regan Lambert, Alliance, 103; 10, Maralee Rischling, Chadron, 105.
Team Scores
1, Gering, 413; 2, Valentine, 422; 3, Alliance, 429; 4, Mitchell, 430; 5, Chadron, 446; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 460.
