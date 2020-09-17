 Skip to main content
Gering's Schlaepfer shoots 75 in Bulldogs win in the Chadron Invite
CHADRON — Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer continues to play well, shooting a 75 to win the Chadron Invite on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Schlaepfer won in dominating style as she was 19 strokes better than Chadron’s Maddi Pelton who finished second with a 94.

Schlaepfer’s 75 helped Gering claim the team title with a score of 413.

The Bulldogs’ Tayber Meyer scored a 94 to take third place.

Valentine’s Mekallyn Bancroft finished fourth with a 95, and Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles took fifth after carding a 95.

In sixth place was Scottsbluff’s Hanna Abrams who shot a 96, and Valentine’s Nicole Williams claimed a seventh-place finish with a 99.

Alliance’s Julia Wilson shot a 99 for eighth and teammate Regan Lambert claimed ninth with score of 103. Maralee Rischling, of Chadron, rounded out the top 10 carding a 105.

Chadron Invite

Top 10 Individuals

1, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 75; 2, Maddi Pelton, Chadron, 94; 3, Tayber Meyer, Gering, 94; 4, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 95; 5, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 96; 6, Hanna Abrams, Scottsbluff, 96; 7, Nicole Williams, 8, Julie Wilson, Alliance, 99; 9, Regan Lambert, Alliance, 103; 10, Maralee Rischling, Chadron, 105.

Team Scores

1, Gering, 413; 2, Valentine, 422; 3, Alliance, 429; 4, Mitchell, 430; 5, Chadron, 446; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 460.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

