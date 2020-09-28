Gering's Schlaepfer takes first at Alliance Invite, Scottsbluff wins team title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer battled the wind on her way to finishing in first place at the Alliance Golf Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Schlaepfer fired an 80 to take the top spot in the tournament.

“Coming into today, I knew the wind was going to be bad. I just had to play me game,” she said.

Schlaepfer said she struggled with the wind like the rest of the field, but she is happy pulling out another win.

Scottsbluff dominated the team standings with four golfers finishing in the Top 10. Anna Kelley paced the Bearcats with an 81, and Emily Krzyzanowski shot an 85 for third place. Freshman Nielli Heinold fired an 88 for fourth place, and Halle Shaddick scored a 92 for sixth place.

Chadron’s Madi Pelton ended fifth at 92 and Maralee Rischling shot a 99 for ninth. The Cardinals finish second in the team standings with a score of 417.

Tayber Meyer joined teammate Schlaepfer in the Top 10. Meyer carded a 95 for seventh to help propel the Bulldogs to a third place team finish at 422.

Ogallala’s Dani Nolde shot a 96 for eighth, and Jessica Folchert carded a 100.