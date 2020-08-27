Gering's Seiler takes title at Panhandle Classic

Gering’s Madison Seiler is picking up where she left off last year claiming the Panhandle Classic title on Thursday.

Seiler, finished the state meet last year in fourth place, ran the course at Riverview Golf Course in 20:42.16 for first place.

“It felt great. This is my first win in my high school career,” Seiler said. “It was really exciting because I have a passion for running. I wasn’t expecting (to take first place). I wanted to at least be in the top five. That was my goal, and to run under 21.”

Seiler said she took the lead about two thirds of the way through the race, but it wasn’t smooth sailing to the finish.

“The last mile was tough, but I just pushed through it,” she said.

Seiler did get a brief respite from the heat toward the end when they got a little cloud cover, she said.

Seiler said it was important to her that her teammates ran well, too.

“As a team, I wanted us to do well. I thought we did great. I thought our girls did awesome,” she said. “We wanted to all place in the top 25. I think three of our girls did, which is awesome. I think we will just keep getting better as we go along.”