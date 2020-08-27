Gering's Seiler takes title at Panhandle Classic

Gering’s Madison Seiler is picking up where she left off last year claiming the Panhandle Classic title on Thursday.
Seiler, finished the state meet last year in fourth place, ran the course at Riverview Golf Course in 20:42.16 for first place.
“It felt great. This is my first win in my high school career,” Seiler said. “It was really exciting because I have a passion for running. I wasn’t expecting (to take first place). I wanted to at least be in the top five. That was my goal, and to run under 21.”
Seiler said she took the lead about two thirds of the way through the race, but it wasn’t smooth sailing to the finish.
“The last mile was tough, but I just pushed through it,” she said.
Seiler did get a brief respite from the heat toward the end when they got a little cloud cover, she said.
Seiler said it was important to her that her teammates ran well, too.
“As a team, I wanted us to do well. I thought we did great. I thought our girls did awesome,” she said. “We wanted to all place in the top 25. I think three of our girls did, which is awesome. I think we will just keep getting better as we go along.”
Shailee Patton took eighth at 22:04.64, and Madison Herbel ran a 23:45.06 for 17th.
Seiler wasn’t the only member of her family to have a good day on the course. Peyton Seiler, her older brother, finished second with a 17:58.29
“I’m proud of Peyton. He’s been working hard this summer and I know he’s going to do great things,” she said. “Running is very important to us. We love it. We’re very passionate about it.”
For the Gering boys, Jack Franklin ended in fifth at 18:40.66, Eli Marez took ninth at 18:54.16, Logan Andrews ran a 19:06.53 for 11th, and Tyler Nagel finished 15th with a time of 19:29.08.
Scottsbluff placed five boys in the top 25 paced by Hans Bastron, who finished third at 17:59.85. Michael West ran the course in 19:14.66 for 12th. Nathan Hoevet claimed 19th at 19:57.39, Ben Roberts took 21st at 19:59.48 and Caden Keller ran a 20:15.32 for 24th place.
In the girls race, Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary finished in 20:43.95 for second place, while teammate Lydia Peters took third at 20:44.83.
Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth turned in a sixth place finish in 21:24.05.
Girls Top 10
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 20:42.16; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 20:43.95; 3, Lyydia Peters, Sidney, 20:44.83; 4, Callie Coble, Mullen, 20:54.03; 5, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 2:17.80; 6, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 21:24.05; 7, Makinley Finley, Chadron, 21:34.05; 8, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22:04.64; 9, Emma Witte, Chadron, 22:14.59; 10, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 23:01.42.
Girls Team Scores
1, Chadron, 28; 2, Scottsbluff, 37; 3, Sidney, 39; 4, Gering, 41; 5, Bridgeport, 79; 6, Bayard, 95.
Boys Top 10
1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:19.31; 2, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 17:58.29; 3, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:59.85; 4, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 18:31.19; 5, Jack Franklin, Gering, 18:40.66; 6, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 18:46.75; 7, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 18:51.79; 8, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 18:53.13; 9, Eli Marez, Gering, 18:54.16; 10, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 19:00.70.
Boys Team Scores
1, Gering, 23; 2, Mitchell, 48; 3, Scottsbluff, 51; 4, Chadron, 53; 5, Sidney, 62; 6, Alliance, 109; 7, Bayard, 120; 8, Bridgeport, 136; 9, Hemingford, 147; 10, Kimball, 152.