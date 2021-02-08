Gering's Wiese signs with Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Gering’s Maddy Wiese was blessed with her pitching and home run hitting talents and after two strong years of high school softball for the Bulldogs she now will take that blessing to the collegiate level after signing or letter of intent with Oklahoma Wesleyan University to continue playing the sport that she loves on national signing day on Wednesday.
Wiese said she is blessed that she gets to continue playing in college.
“I really don’t know where to start,” she said. “I fell in love with it and you never want it to be over, so I am so blessed that I get to keep going.”
Wiese said it was an easy decision to pick Oklahoma Wesleyan.
“It was a super easy decision to pick OKWU. I met the coaches at a camp down in Denver, Colorado, and then went and visited campus a few weeks later,” she said. “Coach Woods and Coach Casey are both amazing people and were so welcoming. The campus is beautiful and has a smaller enrollment which means smaller class sizes and I think that will be great for my academics.”
Wiese had a stellar career from the circle as well the batter’s box while at Gering. Offensively, she finished with a .502 career average with 64 RBIs, and 67 runs scored. Wiese also hit for power, clobbering seven home runs her junior and senior years. She had 10 doubles this past fall with four triples.
While her hitting was top-notch, her pitching was just as sparkling.
The left-handed pitcher was 31-11 in her three years as a varsity pitcher. She had a 2.32 ERA with 55 game appearances. Wiese set the strikeout record her junior year, fanning 206 batters in 161.1 innings of work while leading her team to the district finals.
Last fall, Wiese finished with 174 strikeouts and had a 2.30 ERA with a 13-2 record.
Wiese said she will play anyplace at Oklahoma Wesleyan.
“He said he would put me wherever he needed me,” she said. “Probably mainly pitching but first base or outfield, whatever he wants I will do my best.”
Wiese’s pitching talents started when she was a freshman and she remembers watching video from back then that it was ugly. But, working with her pitching coach Ken Hartwig, she got better and better as a pitcher.
“Ken Hartwig is my pitching coach and he has done so much for me I don’t even know where to begin,” she said. “Ken started working with me the summer before my freshman year and has been coaching me ever since. I’ve learned so much from him. Not only has he helped me with my mechanics, but he has also helped me with my mental game. Even during bad pitching practices, Ken would always encourage me and remind me that success will come if I keep working hard.”
In four years, Wiese has come a long ways and now she gets to continue her love at the next level. She said she has had so many memories while at Gering that it is going to be hard to take the blue and gold off after she graduates in May.
“It’s going to be very difficult to take off the blue and gold of Gering for the last time,” she said. “Gering has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever. I’ve made a lot of friends and Gering is the place I grew as a person and as a player. I will miss memories like Kelly Snelling tripping in a sprinkler hole trying to catch a fly ball all the way down to small things Madi Walker and I would laugh at during our workdays at the Gering Pool.”
Maddy, who plans to get a Bachelors in elementary education and then a Masters in communication sciences and disorders to become a speech therapist,” said there are so many people that she wants to thank for her time on the softball diamond.
“I want to thank everyone that has supported and encouraged me throughout my years at Gering,” she said. “My parents and family have shown so much support for me and I can’t thank them enough. Even my teammates and their parents have always encouraged me and I’m so grateful for every single one of them.”