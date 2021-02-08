Gering's Wiese signs with Oklahoma Wesleyan University

In four years, Wiese has come a long ways and now she gets to continue her love at the next level. She said she has had so many memories while at Gering that it is going to be hard to take the blue and gold off after she graduates in May.

“It’s going to be very difficult to take off the blue and gold of Gering for the last time,” she said. “Gering has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever. I’ve made a lot of friends and Gering is the place I grew as a person and as a player. I will miss memories like Kelly Snelling tripping in a sprinkler hole trying to catch a fly ball all the way down to small things Madi Walker and I would laugh at during our workdays at the Gering Pool.”

Maddy, who plans to get a Bachelors in elementary education and then a Masters in communication sciences and disorders to become a speech therapist,” said there are so many people that she wants to thank for her time on the softball diamond.

“I want to thank everyone that has supported and encouraged me throughout my years at Gering,” she said. “My parents and family have shown so much support for me and I can’t thank them enough. Even my teammates and their parents have always encouraged me and I’m so grateful for every single one of them.”

