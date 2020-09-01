Gering's Wiese tosses second straight no-hitter in 6-0 win over Alliance

ALLIANCE — Gering’s Maddy Wiese continues to dominate batters from the mound throwing her second straight no-hitter for the 6-0 win over Alliance on Tuesday.

Wiese pitched all seven innings to set a new Bulldog record with 16 strikeouts in the game.

Destiny Gonzales knocked in Brylee Dean on a line drive to centerfield in the top of the first to give Gering the 1-0 lead. Macy Schlothauer made it 2-0 scoring on an error with Gianni Aguilar at bat.

Jada Schlothaeur scored on a passed ball in the second to put Gering up 3-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Macy Schlothauer stole home, and Gonzales scored on an Aguilar grounder for the 5-0 lead.

Wiese added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Dean grounded out to short.

Gering’s Dean, Gonzales and Aguilar paced the Bulldogs with an RBI each. Dean was 1-for-3 and scored one run, Gonzales was 2-for-3 and Aguilar was 1-for-4.

Payten Gibson took the loss on the mound for Alliance. Gibson pitched seven innings with four strikeouts.

Gering is back in action on the road against McCook on Saturday. Alliance’s next game is Tuesday, Sept. 8 against Scottsbluff.

