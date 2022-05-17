Local golfers qualify for state in Class D

KIMBALL - The Panhandle will be well represented at next week’s Class D boys’ state golf tournament.

Multiple local golfers punched their tickets to compete following high finishes at the D-5 district tournament held Monday at Kimball’s Four Winds Golf Course.

Kimball freshman Kyler Lusche won the individual championship with a round of 75. He finished three strokes ahead of Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen, who placed second with a 78. Hemingford’s Dax Powell earned a third-place finish with an 82.

Both Crawford and Hemingford qualified their full teams after finishing in the top three. Crawford placed second with a 378 and Hemingford finished third with a 384. Perkins County claimed the team title with a 375.

A pair of Crawford individuals medaled in the top 10. Payton Swanson led the Rams by finishing fifth with an 86. John Nolan finished in a tie for 10th with a round of 94. Also finishing for Crawford were Rhett Flack with a 96, Mitchell Knode with a 102, and Roman Metz with a 110.

Joining Powell as a medalist for the Bobcats was Drew Varner, who tied for 10th with a 94. Hemingford’s other finishers included Daren McConville with a 95, Neo Powell with a 113, and Ethan Specht with a 126.

Earning individual state qualifications were Hay Springs’ Gabe Varvel in seventh with a 92, Creek Valley’s Elijah Schmid in eighth with a 93, Leyton’s Jason Jensen in 10th with a 94, and Hyannis’ Jhet Holthus in 10th with a 94.

The 36-hole Class D state tournament will be contested May 24-25 at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Team Scoring

1, Perkins County, 375. 2, Crawford, 378. 3, Hemingford, 384. 4, Dundy County-Stratton, 399. 5, Leyton, 399. 6, Kimball, 413. 7, Garden County, 420. 8, Creek Valley, 423. 9, Hyannis, 439. 10, Hay Springs, 444. 11, Potter-Dix, 509. 12, South Platte, 544.

Individual Top 10

1, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 75. 2, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 78. 3, Dax Powell, Hemingford, 82. 4, Jacob Hotzfaster, Paxton, 84. 5, Payton Swanson, Crawford, 86. 6, Nolan Burrell, Dundy County, 88. 7, Gabe Varvel, Hay Springs, 92. 8, Elijah Schmid, Creek Valley, 93. 9, Hunter Garner, Perkins County, 93. 10, John Nolan, Crawford, 94. 10, Jason Jensen, Leyton, 94. 10, Drew Varner, Hemingford, 94. 10, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 94.