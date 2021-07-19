Regional West Foundation Golf Tournament winners anounced

SCOTTSBLUFF ― For more than three decades, on the second Monday in July, more than 170 golfers, volunteers, and community sponsors gather at the Scotts Bluff Country Club for the annual Regional West Foundation Golf Tournament.

The winning team was Gering Valley Plumbing, and included Bill Schlaepfer, Mandi Barry, Josh Schlaepfer and Tristian Schlaepfer. The top women’s team was Patty Kelley, Penny Yekel, Linda Dedic and Marsha Neifert for Kelley Bean Company.

“This is a fun event that raises money in support of Regional West. We’re grateful to the golfers who took part and the many businesses that helped to sponsor the event,” said John Massey, Regional West Foundation chair.

The Foundation supports projects that are essential to the quality and growth of Regional West, including new technology, building improvements, and health education scholarships.

MediRevv returned as a major event sponsor with over 50 businesses and individuals contributing as hole sponsors.

The Regional West Foundation was established in 1972 to support the health system’s mission of excellence in healthcare. Today, the Foundation’s success is a continuation of a long and proud tradition of community support for superior healthcare services in the communities it serves.

Recent projects spearheaded by the Foundation include the purchase and installation of the da Vinci® robotic surgery system, a cardiac catheterization lab, a CT simulator in the Cancer Treatment Center, and 3D tomography in the Breast Health Center.