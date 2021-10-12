Scottsbluff girls golf team finishes second at state

The Class B State Tournament completed its second and final day on Tuesday and not without some weather delays. It was delayed about two hours from the start and 30 minutes at the end, but everyone was able to power through.

Elkhorn North won the team title while two of its athletes, Julia and Emily Karmazin, finished first and second. Behind the sisters were Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley and Gering’s Emily Krzyzanowski tied for third.

Both Kelley and Krzyzanowski struggled on day one but bounced back to finish in the top five.

“I think (I did) a lot better today but I still think I could’ve done way better,” Krzyzanowski said.

For Kelley, she finished on par with the course and was able to bounce back on her birthday.

“I got my driver figured out today,” Kelley said. “Yesterday, I don’t think I hit a fairway so I think I hit most of the fairways today and I think that really helped get me going.”

Kelley has been the driving force behind the Bearcat team, even going so far as to recruit athletes to come onto the team and learn.