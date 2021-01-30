Gordon-Rushville claims team title at WTC/MAC Tournament

MITCHELL — Gordon-Rushville had four individual champions to claim the team title on Saturday in th WTC/MAC Tournament.
Gordon-Rushville ended with 121 points. Bridgeport took second with 115 and Mitchell finished third with 108 points.
Tucker Banister pinned Hemingford’s Jonathan Fritzler in 5:18 to take first in the 120-pound weight class for Gordon-Rushville’s first title win.
Gordon-Rushville’s Braxton Hathorn pinned Hemingford’s Dalton Jones in 3:58, Jace Freeseman earned a 10-6 decision over Kimball’s Trey Schindler and Taylon Pascoe won by pinfall over Bayard’s Theron Miller in 1:03.
Bridgeport’s Chance Cooper pinned Gordon-Rushville’s Traiton Starr at 3:13. Bridgeport’s Damiel Bell won by pin in 3 minutes over Leyton’s Brenton Abbott at 138. Trevor Widener and Steven Menke also picked up individual titles in the tournament. Widener won a razor thin 8-7 decision over Garden County’s Colton Holthus. Widener came into the match rated number two in Class C at 152 pounds by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Holthus was rated number one in Class D.
Menke pinned Kolton Kriha, of Bayard, in 1:23 in the championship match.
Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs and Nathan Coley won individual titles to boost Mitchell to a third-place finish. Hobbs won the 106 pound title by pin over Leyton’s Trenton Rushman 1:45 and Coley claimed a win by forfeit over Morrill’s Reegan French at 285.
Mitchell’s TC Hughson nearly took Hemingford’s Creel Weber the distance before being pinned in 5:39 to finish second.
At 170 pounds, Mitchell freshman Cael Peters lost by a razor thin 10-9 decision to Bayard’s Christian Leonard. Leonard went into the match ranked third at 170 in Class C.
Leonard and Hunter Kildow led Bayard to a fourth place finish. Leonard won the 170 pound title over Peters, and Kildow pinned Mitchell’s Hadley Markowski in 4:20 for the 132 pound title.
Weber led Hemingford to a fifth place finish.
Individual Placers
106 — 1, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell; 2, Trenton Rushman, Leyton; 3, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard; 4, Aaron Gillming,Kimball
113 — 1, Creel Weber, Hemingford; 2, TC Hughson, Mitchell; 3, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport; 4, Sage Krebs, Gordon-Rushville
120 — 1, Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville; 2, Jonathan Fitzler, Hemingford; 3,Chase McGrath, Bridgeport; 4, Jerrett Fear, Mitchell
126 — 1, Chance Cooper, Bridgeport; 2, Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville; 3, James McGinnis, Kimball; 4, Gabe Kohel, Morrill
132 — 1, Hunter Kildow, Bayard; 2, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell, 3, Connor Cluff, Kimball, 4, Robert Reina, Gordon-Rushville
138 — 1, Damien Bell, Bridgeport, 2, Brenton Abbott, Leyton, 3, William Costello, Gordon-Rushville, 4, Daniel Kohel, Morrill
138B — 1, Damien Bell, Bridgeport, 2, Brenton Abbott, Leyton, 3, William Costello, Gordon-Rushville, 4, Daniel Kohel, Morrill
145 — 1, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 2, Trey Schindler, Kimball, 3, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 4, Beau Lake, Bayard
152 — 1, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport, 2, Colton Holthus, Garden Co, 3, Drake Brewer, Gordon-Rushville, 4, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner Co
160 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport, 2, Kolton Kriha, Bayard, 3, Alex Neefe, Hemingford, 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden Co
170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard, 2, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 3, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, 4, Trey Kirch, Garden Co
182 — 1, Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville, 2, Dallas Miller, Garden Co, 3, Theron Miller, Bayard
285 — 1, Nathan Coley, Mitchell, 2, Reegan French, Morrill, 3, Michael Rotherham, Bayard, 4, Brayden McGowan, Hemingford
Team Scores
1, Gordon-Rushville, 121; 2, Bridgeport 115; 3, Mitchell 108; 4, Bayard, 102; 5, Hemingford, 56; 6, Kimball, 51; 7, Garden County, 41; 8, Morrill, 40; 9, Leyton, 38; 10, Banner County, 11; 11, Minatare, 4.