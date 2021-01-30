Gordon-Rushville claims team title at WTC/MAC Tournament

MITCHELL — Gordon-Rushville had four individual champions to claim the team title on Saturday in th WTC/MAC Tournament.

Gordon-Rushville ended with 121 points. Bridgeport took second with 115 and Mitchell finished third with 108 points.

Tucker Banister pinned Hemingford’s Jonathan Fritzler in 5:18 to take first in the 120-pound weight class for Gordon-Rushville’s first title win.

Gordon-Rushville’s Braxton Hathorn pinned Hemingford’s Dalton Jones in 3:58, Jace Freeseman earned a 10-6 decision over Kimball’s Trey Schindler and Taylon Pascoe won by pinfall over Bayard’s Theron Miller in 1:03.

Bridgeport’s Chance Cooper pinned Gordon-Rushville’s Traiton Starr at 3:13. Bridgeport’s Damiel Bell won by pin in 3 minutes over Leyton’s Brenton Abbott at 138. Trevor Widener and Steven Menke also picked up individual titles in the tournament. Widener won a razor thin 8-7 decision over Garden County’s Colton Holthus. Widener came into the match rated number two in Class C at 152 pounds by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Holthus was rated number one in Class D.

Menke pinned Kolton Kriha, of Bayard, in 1:23 in the championship match.