Gordon-Rushville make second-half runs to edge Chardron in prep hoops doubleheader

GORDON — Two games were decided by 10 points or fewer on Saturday.

And Gordon-Rushville came out on top in both of them.

The Mustangs girls team (12-2) used a big fourth-quarter comeback to edge Chadron (8-8) 45-40, while boys team pulled out a 49-39 victory.

Chadron led for the majority of the girls game before Gordon-Rushville mounted a comeback.

The Cardinals played great defense early and led 13-11 after the opening quarter. There were four lead changes and five ties in the second quarter, and Chadron took a three-point lead into the break.

Both teams struggled from the field early in the second half as there were combined 16 points scored in the third quarter. Chadron carried a 31-30 lead into the final quarter.

Gordon-Rushville took control from there by hitting a series of clutch shots and getting to the free throw line

The Mustangs took the lead on a McKinley Grover free throw with seven minutes left in the fourth. Grover fouled out with 1 minute, 30 seconds left but finished with a game-high 16 points.

Gordon-Rushville’s Haley Johnson would hit two late free throws to push the lead to four with 20 seconds left. She finished with 10 points.

Both Demi Ferguson and Marlee Pinnt led Chadron with 10 points Jaleigh McCartney contributed eight points.

The boy’s game would follow a similar pattern as the Mustangs would use a huge second-half run to secure the victory.

The first quarter saw plenty of scoring as the teams combined for 31 points. The Mustangs hit a few more shots in the frame and the score after one would be 18-13.

Gordon-Rushville held Chadron to nine points in the second quarter. The and took a 28-22 lead into the break.

Chadron would come out of the half and start to play great defense.

The Cardinals held Gordon-Rushville to two points for most of the quarter and with 2:30 left they would take a one-point lead on a Caden Galbraith 3-pointer

The score would stand until Gordon-Rushville answered with ta 3-pointer sparked a huge 11-0 run for the Mustangs

Gordon-Rushville switched to a zone defense and Chadron wasn’t able to knock down the shots from the perimeter.

The Mustangs were paced by Jace Nelson with 18, while Ellis Livingston knocked down 12.

Xander Provance had 14 points for Chadron, and Brady Daniels added seven points.

Girls

GOR-RUSH 11 10 9 15 — 45

CHADRON 13 11 7 9—40

Gordon-Rushville (45)

McKinley Grover 16, Haley Johnson 10, Tessa Hurlburt 8, A.jae Mckimmey 8, Taylor Trinity 2, Reaghan Shultz 1

Chadron (40)

Demi Ferguson 8, Marlee Pinnt 8, Laney Klemke 5, Taverra Sayaloune 4, Michaiah Fuller 3

Boys

GORD-RUSH 18 10 8 13—49

CHADRON 13 9 9 8—39

Gordon-Rushville (49):

Jace Nelson 18, Ellis Livingston 12, Carter Anderson 8, Logan Slama 6, Keenan Schwarting 5

Chadron (39):

Xander Provance 14, Brady Daniels 7, Broc Berry 6, Caden Galbraith 6, Trey Hendrickson 4, Gage Wild 2