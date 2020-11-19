Gordon-Rushville’s Brehmer signs with WNCC volleyball

Gordon-Rushville’s Jayla Brehmer, the Western Trails Conference 2-time volleyball MVP, will continue her career after signing Friday to play at Western Community College.

Brehmer, the Mustangs 5-foot-9 hitter who has played varsity for four years, said it was a good fit in continuing to play volleyball in college.

“I signed to WNCC because I really liked the campus and how welcoming Coach Binny (Canales) and my new teammates were to me,” Brehmer said. “I get to continue to play the sport I love at the next level.”

Brehmer was a key member of the Mustang volleyball team that went 24-10 this past fall and made it to the district finals. She was recognized by the WTC conference and she couldn’t have asked for a better senior season.

“It means a lot to me,” Brehmer said about being WTC MVP. “There are a lot of talented girls in my conference and receiving the honor two years in a row makes me feel blessed. This is because of my coaches and teammates that pushed me every day to be the best volleyball player I could be.”

Brehmer’s volleyball career at Gordon-Rushville was filled with plenty of highlights.