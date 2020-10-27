Gordon-Rushville wins C2-12 Subdistrict title

BRIDGEPORT — It took Gordon-Rushville four sets to down Bridgeport for the C2-12 Subdistrict championship on Tuesday.

Gordon-Rushville advances to the C2 district finals.

Bridgeport earned its spot in the championship game with a sweep over a short-handed Hemingford team.

The Bulldogs earned a 25-13 win in the first set.

Bridgeport kept rolling with a 25-9 win in set two. They then took the third 25-11.

Bridgeport coach Jackie Rahmig said her team came out and played well against Hemingford.

“I thought we serve received well. I think we were able to jump to a good lead, and the momentum was just on our side.”

Rahmig said her team has been playing well, other than a hiccup on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“I think we’ve been building,” she said. “We had a little slump against Gering. We didn’t play like we had been playing. But we won the SPVA, so I think we’re on the right track and headed in the right direction.

Hemingford coach Melinda Cullan said her team had a hard time adjusting to new roles.