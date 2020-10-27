Gordon-Rushville wins C2-12 Subdistrict title

BRIDGEPORT — It took Gordon-Rushville four sets to down Bridgeport for the C2-12 Subdistrict championship on Tuesday.
Gordon-Rushville advances to the C2 district finals.
Bridgeport earned its spot in the championship game with a sweep over a short-handed Hemingford team.
The Bulldogs earned a 25-13 win in the first set.
Bridgeport kept rolling with a 25-9 win in set two. They then took the third 25-11.
Bridgeport coach Jackie Rahmig said her team came out and played well against Hemingford.
“I thought we serve received well. I think we were able to jump to a good lead, and the momentum was just on our side.”
Rahmig said her team has been playing well, other than a hiccup on Thursday, Oct. 22.
“I think we’ve been building,” she said. “We had a little slump against Gering. We didn’t play like we had been playing. But we won the SPVA, so I think we’re on the right track and headed in the right direction.
Hemingford coach Melinda Cullan said her team had a hard time adjusting to new roles.
“Our starting libero had surgery on Thursday, and we have another player who got quarantined. We came and played as hard as we could. We had different people playing different positions. When you put somebody in a different position for the last game of the season it’s tough. ... When you’re faced with adverse circumstances you just have to do what you can do and put it on the court.”
Gordon-Rushville earned its spot in the C2-12 championship match with a five-set win over Bayard. Gordon-Rushville took the first two sets, 25-17, 25-15. Bayard picked up wins the next two sets. Bayard won set three 21-25, and won the fourth by the same score. Gordon-Rushville won the fifth set 15-8 for the win.
