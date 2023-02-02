BRIDGEPORT — Powered by 10 medal winners, the Gordon-Rushville wrestling team 3-peated as champions of the Western Trails Conference on Thursday at Bridgeport High School.

The Mustangs piled up a winning score of 171 to out-distance Mitchell, which earned runner-up honors with 135.5.

Hemingford followed in third with 66 points, and Kimball and Bridgeport finished fourth and fifth with 65 and 62.5 points. respectively.

Ashton Dane was Gordon-Rushville’s lone individual champion. He claimed an 11-6 decision over Hemingford’s Creel Weber in the 113-pound final.

Four Mustangs picked up second-place finishes in their respective weight classes. They included Tucker Banister at 132, Kyler Vincent at 138, Jace Freeseman at 152, and Lain Tausan at 220.

Capturing third-place medals for Gordon-Rushville were Jace Rawles at 126, Traiton Starr at 170, Curtis Rittgarn at 182 and Tobi Berndt at 195.

Mitchell put a trio on top of the medal stand as conference champions.

Finishing first for the Tigers were Santiago Castillo at 145, Cael Peters at 195 and Jeremiah Coley at 285.

In the 145-pound final, Castillo pinned Sutherland’s Kason Bruns in a time of 3 minutes, 53 seconds. Peters shouldered Hemingford’s Theron Miller in a time of 5:05 to win the 195 final.

Coley won the 285 title with an 8-3 decision over Chase County’s Zach Tarin in the title match.

Mitchell also received a pair of third-place finishes from Ace Hobbs at 113 and Devyn Engledow at 152.

Kimball was represented by two individual champions. James McGinnis placed first at 132 and Trey Schindler won at 152.

Bridgeport’s Peyton Abbott won the 160-pound title. He pinned Hemingford’s Drew Varner in 28 seconds in the final.

Banner County’s Wyatt Reichenberg claimed a top finish at 182. He earned a 3-2 decision over Chase County’s Thomas Reeves in the title match.

In addition to the WTC, the South Platte Valley Association, Minuteman Activities Conference, and Panhandle Athletic Conference tournaments were also scored Thursday.

Sutherland claimed the SPVA title, Bayard won the MAC and Hemingford finished on top in the PAC.

WTC Team Scoring

1, Gordon-Rushville, 171. 2, Mitchell, 135.5. 3, Hemingford, 66. 4, Kimball, 65. 5, Bridgeport, 62.5. 6, Bayard, 47. 7, Morrill, 26.

SPVA Team Scoring

1, Sutherland, 173. 2, Chase County, 118. 3, North Platte St. Pat’s, 78. 4, Kimball, 65. 5, Bridgeport, 62.5. 6, Hershey, 45. 7, Perkins County, 43.

MAC Team Scoring

1, Bayard, 47. 2, Garden County, 27. 3, Banner County, 25. 4, South Platte, 8. 5, Minatare, 7.

PAC Team Scoring

1, Hemingford, 66. 2, Hay Springs, 32. 3, Morrill, 26. 4, Sioux County, 14. 5, Crawford, 13.

Championship Matches

106 — Grade Dempcy, Sutherland, maj. dec. over Logan Robirds, North Platte St. Pat’s, 12-2. 113 — Ashton Dane, Gordon-Rushville, dec. Creel Weber, Hemingford, 11-6. 120 — Ethan Elliott, Hershey, pin Luke Harper, Sutherland, 2:30. 126 — Oliver Nutter, Sutherland, dec. Mason Toner, Perkins County, 4-0. 132 — James McGinnis, Kimball, pin Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville, 3:37. 138 — Cauy Kohl, Sutherland, dec. Kyler Vincent, Gordon-Rushville, 7-4. 145 — Santiago Castillo, Mitchell, pin Kason Bruns, Sutherland, 3:53. 152 — Trey Schindler, Kimball, dec. Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 3-1. 160 — Peyton Abbott, Bridgeport, pin Drew Varner, Hemingford, 0:28. 170 — Aydan Kups, Sutherland, pin Matthew Phelps, North Platte St. Pat’s, 2:44. 182 — Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County, dec. Thomas Reeves, Chase County, 3-2. 195 — Cael Peters, Mitchell, pin Theron Miller, Hemingford, 5:05. 220 — Jaret Peterson, Chase County, pin Lain Tausan, Gordon-Rushville, 2:55. 285 — Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, dec. Zach Tarin, Chase County, 8-3.