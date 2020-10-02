Gothenburg hands Mitchell its first loss of the season

MITCHELL ­— Gothenburg took advantage of some costly Mitchell turnovers to hand the Tigers the first loss of the season, 28-6.

Mitchell senior Rylan Aguallo said Gothenburg was well prepared for the game.

“It’s one of those things,” he said. “They came out and they had an answer for every single shot that we threw at them. Kudos to them. They were just a better team tonight.”

Mitchell had some costly turnovers in the game.

“I think a couple of those errors kind of shifted the momentum,” Aguallo said. “The very first drive of the game we drove it down all the way to the 20, and we just couldn’t capitalize on it. It was just one of those things where a few costly errors completely shifted the game.”

One of those costly mistakes came in the fourth quarter. Gothenburg’s Owen Geiken scored with seven minutes left in the game to give the Swedes the 21-0 lead. Mitchell fumbled the kickoff and the Swedes recovered with 6:56 left in the game.

Gothenburg ate up a lot of the clock on the drive ending with a Jake Burge touchdowns with 2:42 left in the game to put the Swedes up 28-0.

